dax daily outlook tues 03 tues at expanding triangle upper limit risk of a pull back 1714182015

(Click to enlarge chart) Key elements Even though the Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has inched above the previous 10926 high printed on […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 3, 2015 12:52 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

DAX (daily)_03 Nov 2015

DAX (1 hour)_03 Nov 2015(Click to enlarge chart)

Key elements

  • Even though the Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has inched above the previous 10926 high printed on 29 October 2015, certain technical elements are advocating for an excess (no strong conviction for a further push up).
  • Since 24 October 2015 high, the Index has appeared to the evolving within an “Expanding Triangle” consolidation configuration (in pink) with its current upper limit (resistance) at 11000 and lower limit (support) at 10750.
  • Current price action has push up towards the upper limit of the “Expanding Triangle” at 11000. In addition, the hourly (short-term) RSI oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal at its overbought region.
  • The aforementioned observations from price action and momentum indicator suggest that the upside momentum of yesterday’s strong push up has started to abate and the Index may see a risk of a pull-back at this juncture.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 11000

Support: 10855 & 10750

Next resistance: 11220

Conclusion

The Index is now coming close to the range top of the “Expanding Triangle” at 11000 and technical elements are advocating for a potential pull-back in price action. As long as the 11000 daily (short-term) pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index may see a slide to test the 10855 intermediate support and a break below it is likely to add impetus for a further push down to target the lower limit of the “Expanding Wedge” at 10750.

On the other hand, a clearance above the 11000 pivotal resistance is likely to jeopardise the bears for a further squeeze up towards the current medium-term upside target at 11220 (click here for more details as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook).

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.