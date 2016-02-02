dax daily outlook tues 02 feb 2016 potential push up towards symmetrical triangle range top 17958420

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has continued to trade sideways above our current medium-term


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 2, 2016 1:59 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

DAX (1 hour)_02 Feb 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has continued to trade sideways above our current medium-term pivotal support at 9600 (click here for more details on our latest weekly outlook/strategy published yesterday).

Key elements

  • In the shorter-term, the Index has started to evolve into a “Symmetrical Triangle” range configuration (depicted by the pink coloured trendlines) since the high of 28 January 2016.
  • Current price action is coming close to the lower limit of the “Symmetrical Triangle” which is just above the 9600 medium-term pivotal support. The upper limit (resistance) of the “Symmetrical Triangle” is capping the Index at the 9810 level.
  • The hourly Stochastic oscillator is now at its oversold region which coincides with the price action hovering just above the “Symmetrical Triangle” support. These observations suggests a potential upturn in price action of the Index.
  • The next short-term resistance stands at 9880/9935 which is defined by the minor swing highs of 28 January 2016 and 15 January 2016 that has yet to be surpassed.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 9600 (medium-term)

Resistance:  9810 & 9880/9935

Next support: 9300

Conclusion

Current technical elements suggest another round of sideways movement within the “Symmetrical Triangle” range configuration. As long as the 9600 pivotal support holds, the Index may see push up to test the upper limit (resistance) of “Symmetrical Triangle” at 9810. Only a clear break above 9810 is likely to trigger a further upside movement to target the next resistance at 9880/9935.

However, a break below the 9600 pivotal support is likely to invalidate the on-going mean reversion rally for a further decline to test the 9300 critical range support.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.