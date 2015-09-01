(Click to enlarge chart)

Key elements

Th German 30 Index

Interestingly, the decline in price action of the Index has led it to test the 10060 support ( lower limit of the neutrality range as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook, click link .)

.) The 1060 support also now corresponds with the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 26 August 2015 low @7am to 28 August 2015 high @8am. In addition, the hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has just exited from its oversold region which indicates a revival in upside momentum.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 10060

Resistance: 10310 & 10440

Next support: 9730

Conclusion

As long as the 10060 daily pivotal support holds, short-term technical elements are advocating for a potential push up to the recent range top at 10310 with a maximum limit set at the upper limit of the weekly neutrality range of 10440.

On the flipside, a break below the 10060 pivotal support is likely to open up scope for a further slide to target the next support at 9730.

