dax daily outlook tues 01 sep potential push up above 10060 support 1175142015
(Click to enlarge chart) Key elements The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has plummeted in this morning, Asian trading session. This fall is […]
Pivot (key support): 10060
Resistance: 10310 & 10440
Next support: 9730
As long as the 10060 daily pivotal support holds, short-term technical elements are advocating for a potential push up to the recent range top at 10310 with a maximum limit set at the upper limit of the weekly neutrality range of 10440.
On the flipside, a break below the 10060 pivotal support is likely to open up scope for a further slide to target the next support at 9730.
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.