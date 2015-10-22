dax daily outlook thurs 22 oct low conviction for last push up scenario towards 1032010380 163539201
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has rallied as expected almost hit the lower limit of […]
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has rallied as expected almost hit the lower limit of […]
The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has rallied as expected almost hit the lower limit of our expected upside target of 10320 (printed a high of 10278, missed by 0.4%) in the late European session.
Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.
Pivot (key support): 10170
Resistance: 10320/10380
Next support: 9890
Longer-term technical elements have started to show signs of deterioration on the upside. Even though, the Index is being supported by an intermediate level at 10170, the conviction is low for the “last push up” scenario to target the significant resistance at 10320/10380.
On the other hand, a break below the tightened daily (short-term) pivotal support at 10170 is likely to trigger a deeper pull-back towards the next support at 9890.
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.