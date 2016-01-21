dax daily outlook thurs 21 jan 2016 potential snap back rally in progress above 9400300 support 1794

  (Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has tested and staged a rebound at the 9300 […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 21, 2016 12:38 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

DAX (daily)_21 Jan 2015

DAX (1 hour)_21 Jan 2015

 

(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has tested and staged a rebound at the 9300 medium-term support in the U.S session as expected

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook/strategy.

Key elements

  • The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has staged a rebound at the 9300 medium-term support (lower neutrality zone as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook/strategy). The 9300 support is defined by the range support area of the “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 and 29 September 2015, Fibonacci cluster and the lower boundary of the descending channel (see daily chart).
  • Interestingly, it has formed a daily bullish “Hammer” candlestick pattern at the 9300  support which indicates a change of sentiment from negative from positive.
  • On the shorter-term (hourly chart), the Index has evolved into a “Descending Wedge” configuration (in dotted purple) in place since 13 January 2016 high. Yesterday, price action has hit the lower limit of the “Descending Wedge” which is at around the 9300 support.
  • Based on the Elliot Wave Principal, a typical “Descending Wedge” configuration consists of five waves where it has completed these waves yesterday with the 5th wave hitting a Fibonacci projection cluster zone of 9300/9262 before it staged the rebound in the U.S, session. This type of chart configuration usually precedes a mean reversion/”snap-back” in price action after a steep decline in place since 30 December 2015 high
  • The short-term significant resistance now stands at 9780 which is the pull-back resistance (in dotted red) of the former long-term trendline support from September 2011 low  and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the steep decline from 30 December 2015 high to yesterday’s low.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 9400

Pivot (key support): 9300

Resistance: 9630 & 9780

Next support: 9070/45

Conclusion

After yesterday’s price action, we are now more confident of the potential mean reversion/snap-back rally for the Index. However, the overnight price action has appeared to be quite overextended as seen in the hourly Stochastic oscillator which has turned down from its overbought region and still has room for further downside before reaching the extreme oversold level.

Therefore, below 9630 intermediate resistance the Index is likely to see a pull-back towards the 9400 intermediate support before another up leg to target the next resistance at 9780.

On the other hand, a break below the 9300 pivotal support is likely to invalidate the mean reversion process for another waterfall slide towards the next support at 9070/45 in the first step.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.