dax daily outlook thurs 21 jan 2016 potential snap back rally in progress above 9400300 support 1794
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has tested and staged a rebound at the 9300 […]
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has tested and staged a rebound at the 9300 […]
(Click to enlarge charts)
The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has tested and staged a rebound at the 9300 medium-term support in the U.S session as expected
Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook/strategy.
Intermediate support: 9400
Pivot (key support): 9300
Resistance: 9630 & 9780
Next support: 9070/45
After yesterday’s price action, we are now more confident of the potential mean reversion/snap-back rally for the Index. However, the overnight price action has appeared to be quite overextended as seen in the hourly Stochastic oscillator which has turned down from its overbought region and still has room for further downside before reaching the extreme oversold level.
Therefore, below 9630 intermediate resistance the Index is likely to see a pull-back towards the 9400 intermediate support before another up leg to target the next resistance at 9780.
On the other hand, a break below the 9300 pivotal support is likely to invalidate the mean reversion process for another waterfall slide towards the next support at 9070/45 in the first step.
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.