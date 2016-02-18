dax daily outlook thurs 18 feb 2016 minor pull back first below 9430485 watch the 93409270 support n

  (Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has rallied as expected right above the pre-defined


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 18, 2016 2:36 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

DAX (daily)_18 Feb 2016

DAX (1 hour)_18 Feb 2016

 

(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has rallied as expected right above the pre-defined support zone of 9114/9040 throughout the European/U.S. sessions.

In this morning’s Asian session, it has continued to inch higher and hit our expected upside target at 93430/485. Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook/strategy.

Key elements

  • Even though the short-term upside target has been met at 930/485, technical elements are still not showing any clear signs of exhaustion/bearish reversal at this juncture. The daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator still has some room left before reaching its trendline resistance which suggests potential residual upside momentum for the Index to push higher.
  • Based on the Elliot Wave Principal, the on-going bullish wave v appears to be an extension as price action has only traced out a three waves movement from the end of wave iv (low of 9078). The minimum extended 5th wave target for wave v target stands at 9650 which is derived from the 1.00 Fibonacci projection of the rally from the length of wave i to iii projected from wave iv low of 9078 seen from 17 February 2016 @12am.
  • The expected minimum extended 5th wave target of 9650 also confluences with the upper boundary of the short-term bullish ascending channel in place since 11 February 2016 low and the minor swing high of 9618 printed on 04 February 2016.
  • The lower boundary (support) of the short-term ascending channel now rests at 9270 which is also the 23.6% of the current rally from 11 February 2016 low to the current high of 9472.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator is oriented to the downside and still has ample room for further downside potential before reaching its extreme oversold level. This observation suggests the risk of minor pull-back at this juncture.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 9340

Pivot (key support): 9270

Resistances: 9430/485 & 9618/650

Next support: 9100

Conclusion

Technical elements are still positive but a minor pull-back below 9430/485 cannot be ruled out at this juncture. Therefore, we are now expecting a potential drop first towards 9340 with a maximum limit set at the 9270 short-term pivotal support before another upleg materialises to target the next resistance at 9618/650.

On the flipside, a break below the 9270 short-term pivotal resistance may put the bulls on hold to see a deeper retracement towards the next support at 9100.


This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.