dax daily outlook thurs 16 june 2016 coming close to 9440390 support where a potential short term re
DAX – Close to 9440/390 support with potential short-term rebound
DAX – Close to 9440/390 support with potential short-term rebound
The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has pushed higher to print a high of 9667 before the U.S. central bank (Fed)’s latest monetary policy decision where the Fed did not hike its policy interest rate (within expectations) and maintain its median projection of at most two rate hikes before 2016 ends.
Thereafter, it has started to drift lower where we have highlighted in our prior daily short-term technical outlook/strategy that the Index may see a last push down first before a potential “snap-back rally” occurs (click here to recap).
Today key Eurozone economic data releases as follow:
Intermediate support: 9440/30
Pivot (key support): 9390
Resistances: 9640 & 9770
Next support: 9120
Coming close to 9440/30 support where a potential short-term rebound looms. As long as the 9390 daily short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to have seen a completion of minor bearish down leg (wave 3) and it is due for a potential “snap-back” rally towards the near-term resistances at 9640 and 9770.
However, a break below the 9390 short-term pivotal support is likely to see the continuation of the waterfall decline towards the next support at 9120 (minor swing low of 24 February 2016).
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.