The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has once again shaped a slide from the 11000 level, the upper boundary of the “Expanding Triangle” consolidation and tested the lower boundary of the neutrality zone at 10855 before trading sideways.
Intermediate support: 10750
Pivot (key support): 10690
Resistance: 11000 & 11220
Support: 10480 (weekly pivot)
The current slide seen in the Index from the 11000 range top is coming close to the lower limit of the “Expanding Triangle” consolidation at 10750 and technical elements are advocating for an imminent rebound. As long as the 10690 daily (short-term) pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape a potential recovery to retest the range top at 11000 in the first step.
However, failure to hold above the 10690 pivotal support may put the recovery scenario on hold for a deeper slide to target the 101480 weekly pivotal support (pull-back support of the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout).
