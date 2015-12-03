(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has shaped a deeper pull-back and broke below the 11340 short-term support as market participants await for the key monetary policy decision by the European Central Bank (ECB) later @1245GMT

Key elements

The current decline from 01 December 2015 high is now resting at the 11130 weekly pivotal support (click here

The 11130 key support also now confluences with the lower boundary of a short-term ascending channel (in orange) in place since 24 November 2015 low and a Fibonacci cluster from a lower degree (61.8% retracement from 24 November 2015 low @9pm to 01 December 2015 high + 1.00 projection from of the down move from 01 December 2015 high @10am to 01 December 2015 low @11pm projected from 02 December 2015 high @6pm.

The hourly (short-term) RSI oscillator has started to show positive signs as it has a bullish divergence signal at the oversold region and its now attempting to break above its trendline resistance. These observations suggest a revival in upside momentum.

In the short-term, the first resistance to watch will be at 11340 (prior support turns resistance) follow by 11540 (upper boundary of the short-term ascending channel + 1.00 Fibonacci projection of the up move from 16 November 2015 low @7am to 19 November 2015 high @6pm projected from the 24 November 2015 low @9pm).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 11130/11080 (excess)

Resistance: 11340 & 11540

Next support: 10960

Conclusion

The Index is now resting at the 11130 weekly pivotal support with an excess tolerated to 11080 and short-term technical elements are showing signs of deceleration in momentum of the current down move from 01 December 2015 high. Therefore, the Index is likely to stage a potential recovery at this juncture to recapture the 11340 level and breaking above it may add impetus for a further rally to target the next resistance at 11540.

However, a break below the key 11130/11080 pivotal support is likely to negate the recovery scenario to see a further slide to test the lower boundary of the medium-term trendline support joining the higher lows since 29 September 2015 now at 10960.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.