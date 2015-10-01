dax daily outlook thurs 01 oct bullish tone remains intact above 97109580 support 1453472015

(Click to enlarge chart) What happened yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has rallied and hit our expected upside target at 9715. […]


October 1, 2015 1:04 PM
DAX (1 hour)_01 Oct 2015(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has rallied and hit our expected upside target at 9715.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

  • The Index has managed to stage a bullish breakout from a short-term  “Double Bottom” bullish chart formation (as depicted by the light-blue boxes) with its pull-back support at 9710.
  • The next significant resistance stands at 10000/10080 which is defined by the trendline resistance (in pink) joining the highs since 09 September 2015 @2pm and a Fibonacci cluster (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the down move from 09 September 2015 high to 29 September 2015 low @2pm + 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 29 September 2015 low @2pm to 01 October 2015 low @12am.
  • The hourly (short-term RSI) oscillator is coming close to its extreme overbought level but no sign of a bearish divergence signal. This observation suggests that upside momentum for the Index remains intact.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 9710

Pivot (key support): 9580

Resistance: 10000/10080

Next support: 9360

Conclusion

As long as the short-term significant support zone at 9710/9580 holds, the Index may still see a potential push up to target the 10000/10080 resistance.

However, a break below the 9580 pivotal support is likely to invalidate the bullish expectation for a slide to retest the 9360 “Double Bottom” support.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

 

 

Economic Calendar

