What happened yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has rallied and hit our expected upside target at 9715.

Key elements

The Index has managed to stage a bullish breakout from a short-term “Double Bottom” bullish chart formation (as depicted by the light-blue boxes) with its pull-back support at 9710.

The next significant resistance stands at 10000/10080 which is defined by the trendline resistance (in pink) joining the highs since 09 September 2015 @2pm and a Fibonacci cluster (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the down move from 09 September 2015 high to 29 September 2015 low @2pm + 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 29 September 2015 low @2pm to 01 October 2015 low @12am.

The hourly (short-term RSI) oscillator is coming close to its extreme overbought level but no sign of a bearish divergence signal. This observation suggests that upside momentum for the Index remains intact.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 9710

Pivot (key support): 9580

Resistance: 10000/10080

Next support: 9360

Conclusion

As long as the short-term significant support zone at 9710/9580 holds, the Index may still see a potential push up to target the 10000/10080 resistance.

However, a break below the 9580 pivotal support is likely to invalidate the bullish expectation for a slide to retest the 9360 “Double Bottom” support.

Disclaimer

