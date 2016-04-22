dax daily outlook friday 22 apr 2016 view unchanged potential last push up in progress above 1037028

  (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has shaped the expected pull-back in the late […]


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 22, 2016 2:02 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

DAX (daily)_22 Apr 2016

DAX (1 hour)_22 Apr 2016

 

(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has shaped the expected pull-back in the late European session to test the 10370 predefined short-term intermediate support as per highlighted in yesterday’s short-term technical outlook/strategy in line with weakness seen across the major benchmark U.S. stock indices.

Please click here for a recap on our previous daily short-term outlook/strategy.

Today upcoming key Germany/European economic data will be as follow:

1)      Germany Markit Manufacturing & Services PMI for Apr @0730 GMT

2)      Euro zone Markit Manufacturing & Services PMI for Apr @0800 GMT

Key elements

  • The Index is likely to be in a tail end of a potential medium-term blow-off rally in place since 07 April 2016 low (up 11% within 2 weeks). The daily RSI oscillator, a measure of price action momentum remains bullish above its pull-back support (in dotted green) and still has some room left for further upside before reaching its extreme overbought level (see daily chart).
  • The significant short-term support remains at 10280 which is defined by the minor swing low area of 20 April 2016 @4pm and the 23.6% Fibonacci of the entire current short-term rally from 08 April 2016 low to current week high of 10527 (see hourly chart).
  • The significant resistance remains at the 10630/860 zone which is defined by the upper boundary of the bearish descending channel in place since the 52-week high of 12408 printed on 12 April 2015 and a Fibonacci cluster (see daily & hourly charts).
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator remains bullish as it has inched up and still has some room left behind reaching its extreme overbought level.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 10370

Pivot (key support): 10280

Resistance: 10630 & 10860

Next support: 10080

Conclusion

Short-term bullish view remains unchanged as the Index is still in the process of undergoing its potential “last push up” of the blow-off phase. As long as the 10280 daily short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a push up to target the key resistance of 10630 with a maximum limit set at 10860.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 10280 short-term pivotal support is likely to put the bulls on hold for a deeper slide towards the next support at 10080 (the ascending trendline from 08 April 2016 low @3am which also coincides with the former range top formed from 17March to 30 March 2016 now turns pull-back support).

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Economic Calendar

