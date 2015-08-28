dax daily outlook fri 28 aug mixed elements watch the 1050010650 resistance 1141682015
The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has inched up higher yesterday reinforced by better than expected U.S. Q2 GDP and jobless claims data.
Resistance: 10500/10650 & 11100
Support: 10130 & 9730
Even though the Index remains below the 10500/10650 resistance, we decided to turn neutral at this juncture due to mixed technical elements.
Only a crack below the intermediate pull-back support at 10130 is likely to trigger a deeper slide to test the next support at 9730. On the flip slide, a clearance above 10500/10650 may open up scope for a further rally to target the next resistance at 11100.
