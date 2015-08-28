dax daily outlook fri 28 aug mixed elements watch the 1050010650 resistance 1141682015

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has inched up higher yesterday reinforced by better than expected […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 28, 2015 3:22 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

DAX (daily)_28 Aug 2015

EURUSD (daily)_28 Aug 2015

DAX (1 hour)_28 Aug 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has inched up higher yesterday reinforced by better than expected U.S. Q2 GDP and jobless claims data.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

  • Yesterday’s price action of the Index has pierced above the short-term trendline resistance (in dotted pink) joining the highs since 11 August 2015 @8am now turns pull-back support at 10130 (see 3rd chart).
  • Despite the slight push up in price action, the Index did not reintegrate back into the pull-back resistance of the medium term descending channel breakout (in purple) at 10500 which also confluences with the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent steep down move from 06 August 2015 high @8am to 24 August 2015 low (see 3rd chart).
  • The hourly Stochastic oscillator has dipped back into the extreme oversold level (see 3rd chart).
  • However, the daily (intermediate term) Stochastic oscillator is coming close to its extreme overbought level which suggests limited upside potential (see 1st chart).
  • The 10650 resistance is the former 07 July 2015 swing low (see 1st chart).
  • As per mentioned in yesterday’s outlook, the DAX and EURUSD are inversely correlated. The EURUSD has broken below the pull-back support of the “Symmetrical Triangle” bullish breakout at 1.1290 but still holding above the trendline support joining the lows of 05 August 2015 and 19 August 2015. If the EURUSD does not recover at this juncture and continues to slide, it is likely for the DAX to be supported for a further rise (see 2nd chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Resistance: 10500/10650 & 11100

Support: 10130 & 9730

Conclusion

Even though the Index remains below the 10500/10650 resistance, we decided to turn neutral at this juncture due to mixed technical elements.

Only a crack below the intermediate pull-back support at 10130 is likely to trigger a deeper slide to test the next support at 9730.  On the flip slide, a clearance above 10500/10650 may open up scope for a further rally to target the next resistance at 11100.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.