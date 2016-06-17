dax daily outlook fri 17 june 2016 coming close to 9770 resistance where a potential downside revers
DAX – Coming close to 9770 resistance
The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has staged the expected “snap-back rally” right at the predefined 9440/30 support and hit the first short-term target/resistance at 9640 (printed a high of 9668) in yesterday’s U.S. session as per highlighted in previous short-term technical outlook/strategy published yesterday.
Intermediate resistance: 9770
Pivot (key resistance): 9850/880
Supports: 9560 & 9440/390
Next resistance: 10080
“Snap-back rally” is coming close to target/resistance at 9770. As long as the 9850/880 daily pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see the start of another potential downleg to retest the supports of 9560 and 9440/390 in the first step.
On the other hand, a clearance above the 9850/880 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the preferred bearish bias for an extension of the “snap-back rally” towards the next resistance at 10080 (the former minor swing low areas of 03 June/09 June 2016).
