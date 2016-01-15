dax daily outlook fri 15 jan 2016 potential upturn above 9680570 support 1793392016
The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has dipped and retested the 9800/9750 key long-term support before it staged a rebound in the U.S. session.
Please click on this link for a recap on our previous short-term daily outlook/strategy.
Intermediate support: 9680
Pivot (key support): 9570(excess of the key long-term support)
Resistances: 9980 & 10160
Next support: 9300
As long as the 9570 short-term pivotal support holds, the Index may see another round of upturn to retest 9980 before targeting the 10160 resistance.
Below 9570 is likely to see another drop to test the next support at 9300 (the swing low area of 24 August and 29 September 2015).
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.