December 11, 2015 1:03 PM
DAX (daily)_11 Dec 2015

DAX (1 hour)_11 Dec 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has inched slightly higher but it remained below the 10610/10675 short-term pivotal resistance.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

  • Yesterday’s slight push up in price action has lead it to test the 10610/10675 short-term pivotal resistance as per highlighted in our prior day technical outlook/strategy.
  • The Index is still capped below the lower boundary (resistance) of a short-term descending channel (in pink) in place since 07 December 2015 high which also confluences with 10610/10675 short-term pivotal resistance.
  • The daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator remains bearish below their former supports now turn pull-back resistances (in dotted red). In addition, the hourly (short-term) Stochastic has started to turn down close to its overbought region. These observations suggest that downside momentum remains intact and the Index is now at a potential turning point for a slide in price action.
  • The next key support to watch will be at 10380 as per defined by the lower boundary of the short-term descending channel (in pink), the pull-back support area of the prior ‘Double Bottom” bullish breakout and the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the multi-month up move from 29 September 2015 low to the 30 November 2015 high.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 10610/10675

Support: 10380

Next resistance: 10980

Conclusion

As long as the 10610/10675 daily (short-term) pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape a potential final down leg to test the critical support at 10380.

On the other hand, a break above the 10610/10675 pivotal resistance may put the bears on hold for a squeeze up towards the minor 07 December 2015 swing high area and trendline resistance linking the lower highs from 01 December 2015 at 10980.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

