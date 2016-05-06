(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has attempted to stage the short-term rebound above the 9800 short-term pivotal support but fell short of our expected target (resistance) at 10026/80 (just printed a high of 9922) before it traded sideways throughout the late European session.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily short-term outlook/strategy.

Key elements

The 9800 short-term support now appears to be vulnerable for a breakdown as yesterday’ price action has failed to sustain its initial bounce and remained below the minor swing high area of 04 May 2016 at 9950.

The 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has started to inch downwards towards its oversold region which suggests that downside momentum of price action has resurfaced.

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, yesterday’s price movement has reduced the probability of our preferred short-term mean reversion rally scenario. Right now, the Index has appeared to be undergoing an extending bearish downleg, wave iii of an impulsive bearish 5 wave structure of a minor degree in place since 21 April 2016 high as it continues to evolve within a steeper descending channel from the high of wave ii (see 1 hour chart).

Right now, the Index has appeared to be undergoing an extending bearish downleg, wave iii of an impulsive bearish 5 wave structure of a minor degree in place since 21 April 2016 high as it continues to evolve within a steeper descending channel from the high of wave ii (see 1 hour chart). In addition, the potential end target of the extended downleg, wave iii stands at the 9620/530 zone which confluences with the minor swing low area of 12 April 2016 and a Fibonacci cluster (50% retracement of the 2 month+ old rally from 11 February 2016 low to 21 April 2016 high + 2.618 projection of the distance of the down move from 21 April 2016 high to 26 April 2016 low of 10209 + 1.618 projection of the distance of the down move from 28 April 2016 high to 30 April 2016 low of 10052).

The upper boundary of the descending channel stands at 9870.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 9870

Pivot (key resistance): 9950

Supports: 9800 & 9620/530

Next resistance: 10165

Conclusion

Even though, the Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) is still holding above the 9800 short-term support but technical elements have started to turn negative and intermarket analysis are not supportive for the initial expected short-term mean reversion snap-back rally. In addition, the U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has broken below the 2054 short-term pivotal support.

We turn bearish and any potential minor rebound is likely to be capped by 9870 intermediate resistance with a maximum limit set at the 9950 daily short-term pivotal resistance for a further decline to target the next support at 9620/530.

Only a clearance above the 9950 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the direct drop scenario for a push up towards the next resistance at 10165 (descending trendline from 21 April 2016).

