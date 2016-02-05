dax daily outlook fri 05 feb 2016 in a precarious situation 1796212016
As per warned in the our last daily outlook/strategy on the invalidation of the final phase of the mean reversion rally from the 21 January 2016 low, the Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) futures) has reacted off nicely from the 9600/640 pull-back resistance and declined towards the short-term expected downside target at 9300.
Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook/strategy.
Pivot (key resistance): 9480
Support: 9300, 9180 & 9040
Next resistances: 9600/640 & 9880/9935
Technical elements are still bearish despite the Index has managed to hold above the 9300 support. As long as the 9480 short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a further downside movement to target the next supports at 9180 before 9040.
On the flipside, a break above 9480 may negate the bearish tone to see a push up to retest the pull-back resistance of the former range at 9600/9640. Only a clear break above 9600/640 is likely to revive the bulls for a further rally towards the next resistance at 9880/9935.
