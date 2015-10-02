dax daily outlook fri 02 oct risk of further decline towards range support at 9360 1462732015
(Click to enlarge chart) What happened yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has drifted lower and broke below the 9580 daily pivotal […]
(Click to enlarge chart) What happened yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has drifted lower and broke below the 9580 daily pivotal […]
The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has drifted lower and broke below the 9580 daily pivotal support. The preferred “push up” scenario towards the trendline resistance joining the highs since 09 September 2015 high @2pm has been invalidated.
Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.
Pivot (key resistance): 9600
Support: 9360
Next resistance: 9800
Short-term technical elements have turned bearish. As long as the 9600 daily pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a further decline to test the range support at 9360.
On the flipside, a break above the 9600 pivotal resistance may negate the bearish tone for a squeeze up towards the range resistance now at 9800.
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.