DAX Daily Outlook Fri 02 Oct Risk of Further Decline Towards Range Support at 9360

(Click to enlarge chart) What happened yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has drifted lower and broke below the 9580 daily pivotal […]


By: Financial Analyst
October 2, 2015 2:55 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

DAX (1 hour)_02 Oct 2015(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has drifted lower and broke below the 9580 daily pivotal support. The preferred “push up” scenario towards the trendline resistance joining the highs since 09 September 2015 high @2pm has been invalidated.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

  • The Index has a failure bullish breakout above the 9710 range top as price action has failed to hold above it and reintegrated back into its range configuration in place since 24 August 2015.
  • The lower limit (support) of the range configuration stands at 9360 with the respective upper limit (resistance) at 9800.
  • The hourly (short-term) RSI oscillator has broken below its former trendline support and remains below the 50% neutrality level. It has not dipped into its extreme oversold level yet which suggests that downside momentum remains intact.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 9600

Support: 9360

Next resistance: 9800

Conclusion

Short-term technical elements have turned bearish. As long as the 9600 daily pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a further decline to test the range support at 9360.

On the flipside, a break above the 9600 pivotal resistance may negate the bearish tone for a squeeze up towards the range resistance now at 9800.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

 

 

