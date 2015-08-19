(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday



The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has pull-backed as expected and tested the weekly pivotal support at 10890/10810.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

Current price action is now testing the 10810 support. This lacklustre performance is in line with other major stock indices triggered the 6% plunge seen in the Shanghai Composite Index.

The intermediate resistance stands at 10910 which the short-term descending line (in pink) that is joining the highs since 17 August 2015 @ 8am.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has dipped into the oversold region which suggests limited downside potential.

The next significant short-term resistance will be at 11090/11140 which is defined by the congestion zone seen between 13 August to 17 August 2015 and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the recent down move from 06 August 2015 high @4pm to current 19 August 2015 low.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 10810

Resistance: 10910 & 11090/11140

Next support: 10600

Conclusion

The Index is now testing the pivotal support at 10810 and it needs to break above the 10910 intermediate resistance in order to negate the bearish tone to see a potential recovery to target 11090/11140 resistance zone in first step.

On the other hand, an hourly close below 10810 is likely to see the continuation of the waterfall slide towards the key long-term support of 10600.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.