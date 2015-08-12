(Click to enlarge charts)

Key elements

The German 30 Index

Current price action is now testing the pull-back support of the former descending channel bullish breakout at 11000 (see daily chart).

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has just exited from it oversold region (see 1 hour chart).

The intermediate resistance stands at 11200 which also corresponds with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the current steep down move from 06 August 2015 high @4pm (see 1 hour chart).

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 11030/11000

Resistance: 11200 & 11400

Next support: 10600

Conclusion

The key support to watch now will be at 11030/11000 and any potential rebound should be capped by the intermediate resistance at 11200. The Index needs to break above 11200 in order to see a significant recovery towards 11400 in the first step.

However, failure to hold above the 11030/11000 support is likely to see the continuation of the waterfall slide to target the long-term support at 10600.

