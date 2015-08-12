dax daily outlook for wed 12 aug 1103011000 will be the key support to watch now 1014402015
Pivot (key support): 11030/11000
Resistance: 11200 & 11400
Next support: 10600
The key support to watch now will be at 11030/11000 and any potential rebound should be capped by the intermediate resistance at 11200. The Index needs to break above 11200 in order to see a significant recovery towards 11400 in the first step.
However, failure to hold above the 11030/11000 support is likely to see the continuation of the waterfall slide to target the long-term support at 10600.
