Key elements

Since the low of 11028 printed on 28 July 2015 @1am, the German 30 Index

The hourly Stochastic oscillator is coming close to its extreme overbought level which suggests a possible pull-back in price action of the Index.

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal, the index appears to have competed the bullish impulsive wave iii at 11480 which is the typical 3 rd wave target of 1.618 Fibonacci projection from 28 July 2015 low @1am to 30 July 2015 low @9pm. At this juncture, there is a high probability that the Index may shape a corrective bearish pull-back (wave iv) within a bullish impulsive 5-wave structure.

wave target of 1.618 Fibonacci projection from 28 July 2015 low @1am to 30 July 2015 low @9pm. At this juncture, there is a high probability that the Index may shape a corrective bearish pull-back (wave iv) within a bullish impulsive 5-wave structure. The lower boundary (support) of the ascending channel stands at around 11350 which also confluences with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 30 July 2015 low @9pm to the 04 August 2015 high @5pm (a typical bearish corrective wave iv target based on the Elliot Wave Principle).

Key levels

Intermediate resistance: 11480

Pivot (key resistance): 11545

Support: 11380/11350

Next resistance: 11625 & 11790

Conclusion

Short-term technical elements suggest limited upside potential at this juncture for the Index. As long as the key short-term resistance zone at 11480/11545 is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape a potential decline to test the 11380/11350 support within a medium term (multi-week) bullish trend.

On the contrary, a break above the 11545 pivotal resistance is likely to propel the Index higher to target the next resistance at 11625 before the 20 July 2015 swing high at 11790.

