dax daily outlook for wed 05 aug potential bearish countertrend movement below 1148011545 resistance

(Click to enlarge charts) Key elements Since the low of 11028 printed on 28 July 2015 @1am, the German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX)


August 5, 2015 1:25 PM
DAX (1 hour)_05 Aug 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

Key elements

  • Since the low of 11028 printed on 28 July 2015 @1am, the German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has evolved within an ascending channel (in brown). Current price action is now coming close to the upper boundary (resistance) of the ascending channel at 11545.
  • The hourly Stochastic oscillator is coming close to its extreme overbought level which suggests a possible pull-back in price action of the Index.
  • Based on the Elliot Wave Principal, the index appears to have competed the bullish impulsive wave iii at 11480 which is the typical 3rd wave target of 1.618 Fibonacci projection from 28 July 2015 low @1am to 30 July 2015 low @9pm. At this juncture, there is a high probability that the Index may shape a corrective bearish pull-back (wave iv) within a bullish impulsive 5-wave structure.
  • The lower boundary (support) of the ascending channel stands at around 11350 which also confluences with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 30 July 2015 low @9pm to the 04 August 2015 high @5pm  (a typical bearish corrective wave iv target based on the Elliot Wave Principle).

Key levels

Intermediate resistance: 11480

Pivot (key resistance): 11545

Support: 11380/11350

Next resistance: 11625 & 11790

Conclusion

Short-term technical elements suggest limited upside potential at this juncture for the Index. As long as the key short-term resistance zone at 11480/11545 is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape a potential decline to test the 11380/11350 support within a medium term (multi-week) bullish trend.

On the contrary, a break above the 11545 pivotal resistance is likely to propel the Index higher to target the next resistance at 11625 before the 20 July 2015 swing high at 11790.

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.