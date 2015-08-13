dax daily outlook for thurs 13 aug potential short squeeze in progress above 11000 support 102077201
(Click to enlarge charts) Key elements The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has managed to hold above the pull-back support of the former
Pivot (key support): 11030/11000
Resistance: 11200 & 11370/11400
Next support: 10890 & 10600
Technical elements have suggested a potential “bear trap” scenario for the Index above the 11030/11000 daily pivotal support. A break above the 11200 intermediate resistance is likely to trigger a further rally to target the 11370/11400 zone.
On the flipside, a crack back below the 11000 support is likely to see a retest on yesterday’s low at 10890. Failure to hold above 10890 is likely to see the continuation of the waterfall slide to target the long-term support at 10600.
