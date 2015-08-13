dax daily outlook for thurs 13 aug potential short squeeze in progress above 11000 support 102077201

(Click to enlarge charts) Key elements The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has managed to hold above the pull-back support of the former […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 13, 2015 1:24 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

DAX (daily)_13 Aug 2015

DAX (1 hour)_13 Aug 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

Key elements

  • The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has managed to hold above the pull-back support of the former descending channel bullish breakout at 11000 despite yesterday’s sharp downward movement seen in the late European session (see daily chart).
  • Yesterday’s price action has created a “bear trap” scenario as the Index has “recaptured” the 11030/11000 support level (see 1 hour chart).
  • The hourly RSI oscillator has flashed a bullish divergence signal at its oversold region which suggests that the recent downside momentum has abated (see 1 hour chart).
  • The 11370/11400 pull-back resistance also corresponds closely with the 61.8% of the recent steep downside movement from 06 August 2015 high @4pm to the 12 August 2015 low@10pm (see 1 hour chart).

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 11030/11000

Resistance: 11200 & 11370/11400

Next support: 10890 & 10600

Conclusion

Technical elements have suggested a potential “bear trap” scenario for the Index above the 11030/11000 daily pivotal support. A break above the 11200 intermediate resistance is likely to trigger a further rally to target the 11370/11400 zone.

On the flipside, a crack back below the 11000 support is likely to see a retest on yesterday’s low at 10890. Failure to hold above 10890 is likely to see the continuation of the waterfall slide to target the long-term support at 10600.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.