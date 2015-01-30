dax daily outlook for friday 30 jan further potential push up above 10650 support 127822015
The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has managed to push higher as expected and broke above the 10750 short-term range top resistance. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.
Intermediate support: 10750
Pivot (key support): 10650
Resistance: 10850 & 10960/11000
Next support: 10520/10500 & 10200
We have tightened the daily pivotal support to 10650 for a potential further push up towards 10850 before 10960/11000.
On the other hand, failure to hold above 10650 is likely to see a slide towards 10520/10500. Only a clear break below 10500 may trigger a deeper decline towards the next support at 10200.
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.