What happened yesterday

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has managed to push higher as expected and broke above the 10750 short-term range top resistance. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

The short-term Stochastic oscillator has dipped into the “extreme” oversold level.

The lower boundary of the short-term ascending channel (in orange) in place since 15 January 2015 now stands at 10650.

The 10960/11000 is a Fibonacci cluster.

Key levels

Intermediate support: 10750

Pivot (key support): 10650

Resistance: 10850 & 10960/11000

Next support: 10520/10500 & 10200

Conclusion

We have tightened the daily pivotal support to 10650 for a potential further push up towards 10850 before 10960/11000.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 10650 is likely to see a slide towards 10520/10500. Only a clear break below 10500 may trigger a deeper decline towards the next support at 10200.

Disclaimer

