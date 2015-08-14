(Click to enlarge charts)

Key elements

The German 30 Index

The intermediate resistance stands at 11200 follow by the pull-back resistance of 1370/11400 which also corresponds closely with the 61.8% of the recent steep downside movement from 06 August 2015 high @4pm to the 12 August 2015 low@10pm (see daily & 1 hour charts).

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has dipped back into its oversold region which highlights a potential upswing is round the corner for the Index (see 1 hour chart).

Hourly candlestick has formed a “DojI” which suggests that the recent slide from the 11155 high on 13 August 2015 @7pm is losing down side momentum (see 1 hour chart).

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 11000

Resistance: 11200 & 11370/11400

Next support: 10890 & 10600

Conclusion

Current price action is now testing the 11000 support but technical elements (hourly candlestick & Stochastic oscillator) do not warrant for a clear bearish breakdown.

However, the Index needs to clear above the 11200 resistance for the bulls to gain impetus for a further upside movement to target 11370/11400 next.

On the other hand, an hourly close below the 11000 support is likely to see a retest on yesterday’s low at 10890. Failure to hold above 10890 is likely to see the continuation of the waterfall slide to target the long-term support at 10600.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.