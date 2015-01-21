dax daily outlook for 20 jan watch support at 10190 for a potential push up 88372015
The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has traded sideways above the 10190 daily pivotal support. Please click on this link to review yesterday’s outlook.
Pivot (key support): 10190
Resistance: 10370 & 10580
Next support: 10100 & 10040
As long as the 10190 daily pivotal support holds, the German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) is likely to see a push up to test 10370. A break above 10370 may open up scope to target the key Fibonacci projection at 10580
On the other hand, a break below 10260 may negate the bullish tone for a slide towards 10100 before the weekly pivotal support at 10040.
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.