DAX Daily Outlook 05 Jan 2016 Further Potential Upside Above 10250 Support

(Click to enlarge chart) Key elements After a decline of 3% seen yesterday, the Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has managed to stage […]


Financial Analyst
January 5, 2016 12:50 PM
Financial Analyst

DAX (1 hour)_05 Jan 2015(Click to enlarge chart)

Key elements

  • After a decline of 3% seen yesterday, the Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has managed to stage a rebound from the 10250 support level.
  • The 10250 support level is defined by a closely by a Fibonacci cluster (76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the recent upmove from 15 December 2015 low to 17 December 2015 high + 1.382 Fibonacci projection of the decline from 17 December 2015 high @7pm to 22 December 2015 low @5pm projected from 30 December 2015 high @9am).
  • The hourly (short-term) RSI oscillator has exited from its oversold region and still has room for further potential upside before reaching its extreme overbought level. This observation suggests that upside momentum has resurfaced.
  • The intermediate resistance now stands at 10640 which is defined by the former trendline support from 15 December 2015 low now turns pull-back resistance and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of yesterday’s steep downmove from 30 December 2015 to 05 January 2015 low @12am.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 10320

Pivot (key support): 10250

Resistance: 10640 & 10830

Next support: 10120/10050 (medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

Current technical elements are advocating for a further potential push up towards the intermediate resistance at 10640 with a maximum limit set at 10830 , holding above the 10320/10250 key daily (short-term) support.

On the other hand, a violation below the 10250 short-term pivotal support is likely to negate the expected recovery for a further slide towards the key medium-term pivotal support at 10120/10050 (click here for more details on our latest weekly technical strategy).

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

