dax daily outlook 05 jan 2016 further potential upside above 10250 support 1791642016
(Click to enlarge chart) Key elements After a decline of 3% seen yesterday, the Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has managed to stage […]
Intermediate support: 10320
Pivot (key support): 10250
Resistance: 10640 & 10830
Next support: 10120/10050 (medium-term pivot)
Current technical elements are advocating for a further potential push up towards the intermediate resistance at 10640 with a maximum limit set at 10830 , holding above the 10320/10250 key daily (short-term) support.
On the other hand, a violation below the 10250 short-term pivotal support is likely to negate the expected recovery for a further slide towards the key medium-term pivotal support at 10120/10050 (click here for more details on our latest weekly technical strategy).
