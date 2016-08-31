dax bullish break above 10650 opens up scope for further potential upside 1828842016
Daily Outlook, Wed 31 August 2016
The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has managed to break above the 10650 minor range top which reinforces our bullish bias for the Index. Please click here for a recap on our previous daily short-term technical outlook/strategy.
We will reiterate again that the current medium-term desynchronised movement between the DAX (even Nikkei 225 due to a weaker JPY) and U.S S&P 500 is largely due to anticipation in monetary policies differences between U.S. and Eurozone. The recent hawkish comments from Fed Chairwoman Yellen, Fischer (Vice Chairman) and Dudley (New York Fed President) has strengthened the case of an imminent policy rate hike where else the ECB and BOJ are still on a quantitative easing mode. In addition, yesterday’s weakness seen in the S&P 500 is further reinforced by Apple (a key component index stock) after a ruling imposed by the EU commission that ordered Apple to pay EUR13bn in taxes due to illegal tax breaks being offered by Ireland.
Intermediate support: 10650
Pivot (key support): 10550
Resistances: 10870/990 & 11050/70
Next support: 10380 (medium-term pivot)
Maintain bullish stance with a tightened short-term pivotal support of 10550 for a further potential up move to target the next resistance at 10870/990. In addition, a break above 10990 may see a further rally towards 11050/70 (1.00 Fibonacci projection from 03 August 2016 minor swing low of 10092).
On the other hand, a break below the 10550 short-term pivotal support is likely to negate the bullish tone to see another round of slide to retest the key 10380 medium-term pivotal support.
