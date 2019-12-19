Daily Forex Technical Strategy Fri 20 Dec

GBP/USD may see minor rebound after 3-day of slide while USD/JPY bulls are still hesitant below 109.70.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 19, 2019 10:06 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

GBP/USD – A potential minor rebound is on the cards


click to enlarge chart

  • The pair has staged the expected slide and hit the short-term target/support of 1.3000/2970 as per highlighted in our previous report (click here for a recap).
  • Fractal/Elliot Wave analysis suggests a potential minor rebound to retrace the on-going slide from 13 Dec 2019 high of 1.3515 as the price action of the pair is approaching a Fibonacci retracement/expansion cluster at 1.2945.
  • In addition, the hourly RSI oscillator has traced out a bullish divergence signal at its oversold region. Flip to a bullish bias with 1.2945 as the short-term pivotal support for a potential minor rebound to target the intermediate resistance at 1.3215 max 1.3300 before another downleg materialises.
  • However, an hourly close below 1.2945 invalidates the rebound scenario for a continuation of the slide towards the upper limit of the key medium-term support at 1.2750 (lower boundary of the ascending channel from 03 Sep 2019 low & 50% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 03 Sep low to 13 Dec 2019 high).

EUR/USD – 1.1200 remains the key resistance to watch


click to enlarge chart

  • No major changes on its price action configuration, as the pair hit the first short-term support at 1.1110 and traded sideways thereafter.
  • 1.1200 remains the pivotal resistance for a potential push down to test the next near-term support at 1.1040 within a range configuration. However, a daily close above 1.1200 sees a bullish breakout for a further push up towards the next intermediate resistance at 1.1285.

USD/JPY – Bulls are still hesitant as liquidity thins ahead of year end



click to enlarge charts

  • No change, 109.70 remains the key short-term pivotal resistance for a potential push down to retest 108.95 and below it sees a further slide towards the minor range support area of 108.30/107.90.
  • However, an hourly close above 109.70 negates the bearish tone for a further squeeze up to test the 110.50 major resistance.

AUD/USD – Neutral stance intact


click to enlarge chart

  • Continued to trade sideways above the pull-back support of the former major descending channel resistance from 03 Dec 2018 high. Remain neutral between 0.6930 and 0.6860. An hourly close above 0.6930 sees a further push up to target the next resistance at 0.7080 (18 Jul 2019 medium-term swing high).
  • On the flipside, a break below 0.6860 invalidates the bullish breakout for a slide back into the range configuration to retest 0.6755/6720 support.

Charts are from eSignal


Related tags: EUR GBP Forex USD

Latest market news

View more
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rebounds as big tech recovers & inflation is in focus
Today 01:32 PM
Gold forecast: Metal aims to recover with core PCE data on tap
Today 09:35 AM
USDJPY Forecast: Key Levels for BOJ and FOMC Week
Today 07:23 AM
FOMC, BOJ, BOE take the reigns of market drivers: The Week Ahead
Today 04:48 AM
Stabilisation in commodity, US stock futures bode well for AUD/USD longs
Today 12:17 AM
USD/JPY selling recedes ahead of PCE inflation, crude oil slips in a gain
Yesterday 10:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR articles

EURUSD Outlook: FOMC Minutes and Flash PMI on the Horizon
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
May 20, 2024 03:36 PM
    EURUSD Forecast: Charts Gear up for U.S. CPI Volatility Week
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    May 14, 2024 04:44 PM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD forecast: Divergent interest rate outlook, geopolitics deliver potent bearish mix
      By:
      David Scutt
      April 13, 2024 08:00 PM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        EUR/USD struggled last week when it was given an invitation to rally
        By:
        David Scutt
        March 25, 2024 02:55 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.