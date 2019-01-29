daily brexit update here we go again

If outcomes for tonight's vote can be predicted at all...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 29, 2019 12:18 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Daily Brexit update: Here we go again

If outcomes for tonight’s Brexit amendment votes can be predicted at all, it’s still most likely that MPs will veer in a ‘softer’ direction than a ‘hard’ one. This follows confirmation that the highest-profile delaying tactic by Brexit opponents has risen in the stakes. It’s been confirmed that the House of Commons speaker has agreed to add an amendment tabled by Labour’s Yvette Cooper. The change pushes for a vote that will force the government to seek an extension from the EU in the event that Parliament has still not agreed to a deal by the middle of February. In turn, the government has latterly thrown its weight behind an amendment that aims to keep May’s deal on track. Tabled by Conservative MP Graham Brady, that amendment has also been selected for debate. It seeks ‘alternative’ backstop arrangements without outlining what these are. The EU, including Ireland, continues to signal that it’s interested in an alternative to the backstop. Without details, the backstop agreement is not negotiable, according to just about any senior official asked. Voting is set for around 7pm.

How this affects our Brexit Top markets:

GBP/USD: Short-term implied volatility has spiked today but longer-term option trades continue to project a stable outlook for the pound. Cable trades down 16 pips at $1.3136.

GBP/JPY: The yen rises 18 pips, sending GBP/JPY down further from Friday’s six-week peak of 144.85.

EUR/USD: Still perky from surviving Draghi but Tuesday top at $1.1451 is just 6 pips above Monday’s.

EUR/GBP: Euro rallies as the pound rests though has barely scratched sterling’s 4.8% 14-session rise.

UK 100: Firmer reassurances on trade talks and soft FTSE lift the benchmark 1.3% but challenges loom ahead this year.

Germany 30: DAX, like other global markets reversed sharply into the close ahead of Wednesday’s Fed event risk.

Related tags: Euro Options Shares market Sterling May UK 100 Brexit EUR Germany 40 GBP

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Euro articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
By:
James Stanley
Yesterday 06:39 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD Fibonacci Support Test, DXY 107.35 Resistance
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 19, 2025 07:41 PM
      Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally on Tariff Delay
      By:
      James Stanley
      February 16, 2025 02:00 AM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        February 14, 2025 07:55 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.