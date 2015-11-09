companies reporting for week starting monday 9th november 2015 1743462015
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 9th November 2015.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 9th November 2015
|Aggreko PLC
|AGGK.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Hiscox Ltd
|HSX.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Kabel Deutschland Holding AG
|KD8Gn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Continental AG
|CONG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Gap Inc
|GPS.N
|US
|Sales release
|Priceline Group Inc
|PCLN.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|International Flavors & Fragrances Inc
|IFF.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Tuesday 10th November 2015
|Vodefone Group PLC
|VOD.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|National Grid PLC
|NG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Land Securities Group PLC
|LAND.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|AVEVA Group PLC
|AVV.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Experian PLC
|EXPN.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Capital & Counties Properties PLC
|CAPCC.L
|UK
|Salesrelease
|UBM PLC
|UBM.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Wolseley PLC
|WOS.L
|UK
|Sales release
|ITV PLC
|ITV.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Prudential PLC
|PRU.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Porsche Automobil Holding SE
|PSHG_p.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Pandora A/S
|PNDORA.CO
|EU
|Earnings release
|Vivendi SA
|VIV.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|D.R.Horton Inc
|DHI.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Rockwell Automation Inc
|ROK.N
|EU
|Earnings release
|Wednesday 11th November 2015
|SSE PLC
|SSE.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Kier Group PLC
|KIE.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Great Portland Estates PLC
|GPOR.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Workspace Group PLC
|WKP.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC
|ULE.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Tullow Oil PLC
|TLW.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Barratt Developments PLC
|BDEV.L
|UK
|Sales release
|ICAP PLC
|IAP.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|J Sainsbury PLC
|SBRY.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Talktalk Telecom Group PLC
|TALK.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|esure Group PLC
|ESUR.L
|UK
|Sales release
|UniCredit SpA
|CRDI.MI
|EU
|Earnings release
|Endesa SA
|ELE.MC
|EU
|Earnings release
|Koninklijke Ahold NV
|AHLN.AS
|EU
|Earnings release
|Deutsche Post AG
|DPWGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Carlsberg A/S
|CARLb.CO
|EU
|Earnings release
|E.ON SE
|EONGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Henkel & Co KGaA AG
|HNKG_p.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Macys Inc
|M.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Thursday 12th November 2015
|Card Factory PLC
|CARDC.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC
|RR.L
|UK
|Sales release
|SABMiller PLC
|SAB.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|3i Group PLC
|III.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|IMI PLC
|IMI.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Firstgroup PLC
|FGP.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Restaurant Group PLC
|RTN.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Derwent London PLC
|DLN.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Halfords Group PLC
|HFD.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Premier Oil PLC
|PMO.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Rexam PLC
|REX.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Burberry Group PLC
|BRBY.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Enel SpA
|ENEI.MI
|EU
|Earnings release
|Repsol SA
|REP.MC
|EU
|Earnings release
|Merck KGaA
|MRCG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Hermes International SCA
|HRMS.PA
|EU
|Sales release
|Iliad SA
|ILD.PA
|EU
|Sales release
|Siemens AG
|SIEGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|RWE AG
|RWEG_p.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Aegon NV
|AEGN.AS
|EU
|Earnings release
|RTL Group SA
|RRTL.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA
|ACS.MC
|EU
|Earnings release
|Viacom Inc
|VIAB.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Fossil Group Inc
|FOSL.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Cisco Systems Inc
|CSCO.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Nordstrom Inc
|JWN.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Applied Materials Inc
|AMAT.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Friday 13th November 2015
|Rotork PLC
|ROR.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Bouygues SA
|BOUY.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Tyco International PLC
|TYC.N
|US
|Earnings release