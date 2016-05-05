companies reporting for week starting monday 9th may 2016 1810062016

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 9th May 2016.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

  • - easyJet Plc. – Half Year 2016 Earnings – Tuesday 10th May 7:00am BST
  • - Barratt Developments Plc. – Trading Statement – Wednesday 11th May 7:00am BST
  • - William Hill Plc. – Trading Update – Wednesday 11th May 7:00am BST
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 9th May 2016
ITE Group PLC ITE.L UK Earnings release
Enel SpA ENEI.MI EU Earnings release
Endesa SA ELE.MC EU Earnings release
Tyson Foods Inc TSN.N US Earnings release
Gap Inc GPS.N US Sales release
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc IFF.N US Earnings release
Tuesday 10th May 2016
Capita PLC CPI.L UK Sales release
easyJet plc EZJ.L UK Earnings release
Hiscox Ltd HSX.L UK Sales release
ING Groep NV ING.AS EU Earnings release
UniCredit SpA CRDI.MI EU Earnings release
Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.S EU Earnings release
Nokia Corp NOKIA.HE EU Earnings release
Adecco SA ADEN.S EU Earnings release
ThyssenKrupp AG TKAG.DE EU Earnings release
Natixis SA CNAT.PA EU Earnings release
Hannover Rueck SE HNRGn.DE EU Earnings release
Muenchener Rueckversicherungs Gesellschaft in Muenchen AG MUVGn.DE EU Earnings release
Jcdecaux SA JCDX.PA EU Sales release
Electricite de France SA EDF.PA EU Sales release
Allergan plc AGN.N US Earnings release
Electronic Arts Inc EA.OQ US Earnings release
Walt Disney Co DIS.N US Earnings release
Wednesday 11th May 2016
John Wood Group PLC WG.L UK Sales release
National Express Group PLC NEX.L UK Sales release
Barratt Developments PLC BDEV.L UK Sales release
Experian PLC EXPN.L UK Earnings release
Arrow Global Group PLC ARWA.L UK Earnings release
Premier Oil PLC PMO.L UK Sales release
Compass Group PLC CPG.L UK Earnings release
TUI AG TUIT.L UK Earnings release
William Hill PLC WMH.L UK Sales release
Numericable SFR SA NUME.PA EU Earnings release
Gas Natural SDG SA GAS.MC EU Earnings release
Allianz SE ALVG.DE EU Earnings release
Deutsche Post AG DB1Gn.DE EU Earnings release
Deutsche Telekom AG DPWGn.DE EU Earnings release
Carlsberg A/S CARLb.CO EU Earnings release
OMV AG OMVV.VI EU Earnings release
E.ON SE EONGn.DE EU Earnings release
Metro AG MEOG.DE EU Earnings release
Deutsche Boerse AG DB1Gn.DE EU Annual meeting
Vivendi SA VIV.PA EU Earnings release
Macys Inc M.N US Earnings release
Thursday 12th May 2016
Mondi PLC MNDI.L UK Sales release
Rank Group PLC RNK.L UK Sales release
Cairn Energy PLC CNE.L UK Sales release
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC HIK.L UK Sales release
ITV PLC ITV.L UK Sales release
Vedanta Resources PLC VED.L UK Earnings release
Talktalk Telecom Group PLC TALK.L UK Earnings release
Lloyds Banking Group PLC LLOY.L UK Annual meeting
Snam SpA SRG.MI EU Earnings release
Zurich Insurance Group AG ZURN.S EU Earnings release
KBC Groep NV KBC.BR EU Earnings release
Credit Agricole SA CAGR.PA EU Earnings release
Lafargeholcim Ltd LHN.S EU Earnings release
Aegon NV AEGN.AS EU Earnings release
Assicurazioni Generali SpA GASI.MI EU Earnings release
Skanska AB SKAb.ST EU Earnings release
ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA ACS.MC EU Earnings release
Kohls Corp KSS.N US Earnings release
Ralph Lauren Corp RL.N US Earnings release
Symantec Corp SYMC.OQ US Earnings release
Nordstrom Inc JWN.N US Earnings release
NVIDIA Corp NVDA.OQ US Earnings release
Friday 13th May 2016
Coca Cola HBC AG CCH.L UK Earnings release
Telecom Italia SpA TLITn.MI EU Earnings release
Deutsche Wohnen AG DWNG.DE EU Earnings release
Bouygues SA BOUY.PA EU Earnings release
