City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 9th January 2017. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

- WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc. – Christmas Trading Statement – Tuesday 10th January 2017 0700 GMT

– Tuesday 10th January 2017 0700 GMT - J Sainsbury Plc. – Q3 2016/17 Trading Statement – Wednesday 11th January 2017 0700 GMT

– Wednesday 11th January 2017 0700 GMT - Tesco Plc – Christmas and Q3 2016/17 Trading Statement – Thursday 12th January 2017 0700 GMT

– Thursday 12th January 2017 0700 GMT - Marks ∧ Spencer Plc. – Q3 2016/17 Trading Statement – Thursday 12th January 2017 0700 GMT