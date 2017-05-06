companies reporting for week starting monday 8th may 2017 1851302017

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
May 6, 2017 7:14 PM
0 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 8th May 2017. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Company Ticker Region Results
8th May 2017
Centrica PLC CNA.L UK Earnings Release
Keystone Investment Trust PLC KIT.L UK Earnings Release
Georgia Healthcare Group PLC GHGG.L UK Earnings Release
Baring Emerging Europe PLC BEE.L UK Earnings Release
AES Corp AES.N US Earnings Release
Tyson Foods Inc TSN.N US Earnings Release
Mallinckrodt Plc MNK.N US Earnings Release
Sysco Corp SYY.N US Earnings Release
Newell Brands Inc NWL.N US Earnings Release
EOG Resources Inc EOG.N US Earnings Release
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc IFF.N US Earnings Release
Marriott International Inc MAR.OQ US Earnings Release
Tesoro Corp TSO.N US Earnings Release
Swedish Match AB SWMA.ST EU Earnings Release
PostNL NV PTNL.AS EU Earnings Release
9th May 2017
Hiscox Ltd HSX.L UK Earnings Release
William Hill PLC WMH.L UK Earnings Release
Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC SPX.L UK Earnings Release
Duke Energy Corp DUK.N US Earnings Release
Discovery Communications Inc DISCA.OQ US Earnings Release
Henry Schein Inc HSIC.OQ US Earnings Release
Sealed Air Corp SEE.N US Earnings Release
CBOE Holdings Inc CBOE.OQ US Earnings Release
Allergan plc AGN.N US Earnings Release
Tegna Inc TGNA.N US Earnings Release
TransDigm Group Inc TDG.N US Earnings Release
Jacobs Engineering Group Inc JEC.N US Earnings Release
Sempra Energy SRE.N US Earnings Release
Dentsply Sirona Inc XRAY.OQ US Earnings Release
Aon PLC AON.N US Earnings Release
Microchip Technology Inc MCHP.OQ US Earnings Release
Walt Disney Co DIS.N US Earnings Release
News Corp NWSA.OQ US Earnings Release
Regency Centers Corp REG.N US Earnings Release
TripAdvisor Inc TRIP.OQ US Earnings Release
Priceline Group Inc PCLN.OQ US Earnings Release
NVIDIA Corp NVDA.OQ US Earnings Release
Electronic Arts Inc EA.OQ US Earnings Release
Orkla ASA ORK.OL EU Earnings Release
Symrise AG SY1G.DE EU Earnings Release
Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide FRAG.DE EU Earnings Release
ICA Gruppen AB ICAA.ST EU Earnings Release
K&S AG SDFGn.DE EU Earnings Release
Adecco Group AG ADEN.S EU Earnings Release
GEA Group AG G1AG.DE EU Earnings Release
Zalando SE ZALG.DE EU Earnings Release
Endesa SA ELE.MC EU Earnings Release
Continental AG CONG.DE EU Earnings Release
Pandora A/S PNDORA.CO EU Earnings Release
William Demant Holding A/S WDH.CO EU Earnings Release
Commerzbank AG CBKG.DE EU Earnings Release
Dialog Semiconductor PLC DLGS.DE EU Earnings Release
Muenchener Rueckversicherungs Gesellschaft AG in Muenchen MUVGn.DE EU Earnings Release
Davide Campari Milano SpA CPRI.MI EU Earnings Release
Mediaset SpA MS.MI EU Earnings Release
Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA TRN.MI EU Earnings Release
Vonovia SE VNAn.DE EU Earnings Release
Uniper SE UN01.DE EU Earnings Release
FinecoBank Banca Fineco SpA FBK.MI EU Earnings Release
Eiffage SA FOUG.PA EU Sales Release
Electricite de France SA EDF.PA EU Sales Release
Rubis SCA RUBF.PA EU Earnings Release
Natixis SA CNAT.PA EU Earnings Release
10th May 2017
Compass Group PLC CPG.L UK Earnings Release
Bgeo Group PLC BGEO.L UK Earnings Release
Vesuvius PLC VSVS.L UK Earnings Release
ITV PLC ITV.L UK Earnings Release
Talktalk Telecom Group PLC TALK.L UK Earnings Release
National Express Group PLC NEX.L UK Earnings Release
Barratt Developments PLC BDEV.L UK Earnings Release
Novae Group PLC NVA.L UK Earnings Release
Mylan NV MYL.OQ US Earnings Release
Coty Inc COTY.N US Earnings Release
Vulcan Materials Co VMC.N US Earnings Release
Cimarex Energy Co XEC.N US Earnings Release
Twenty-First Century Fox Inc FOXA.OQ US Earnings Release
Perrigo Company PLC PRGO.N US Earnings Release
Symantec Corp SYMC.OQ US Earnings Release
Hologic Inc HOLX.OQ US Earnings Release
Whole Foods Market Inc WFM.OQ US Earnings Release
Marine Harvest ASA MHG.OL EU Earnings Release
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV AD.AS EU Earnings Release
Heidelbergcement AG HEIG.DE EU Earnings Release
Ontex Group NV ONTEX.BR EU Trading Statement Release
Hochtief AG HOTG.DE EU Earnings Release
TGS NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA TGS.OL EU Earnings Release
AXA SA AXAF.PA EU Sales Release
SBM Offshore NV SBMO.AS EU Trading Statement Release
LEG Immobilien AG LEGn.DE EU Earnings Release
Hannover Rueck SE HNRGn.DE EU Earnings Release
Legrand SA LEGD.PA EU Earnings Release
Ageas SA AGES.BR EU Earnings Release
E.ON SE EONGn.DE EU Earnings Release
Axel Springer SE SPRGn.DE EU Earnings Release
Suez SA SEVI.PA EU Earnings Release
Eni SpA ENI.MI EU Earnings Release
H Lundbeck A/S LUN.CO EU Earnings Release
Scout24 AG G24n.DE EU Earnings Release
UnipolSai Assicurazioni SpA US.MI EU Earnings Release
Wienerberger AG WBSV.VI EU Earnings Release
ISS A/S ISS.CO EU Earnings Release
Unione di Banche Italiane SpA UBI.MI EU Earnings Release
Prysmian SpA PRY.MI EU Interim Management Statement Release
A2A SpA A2.MI EU Earnings Release
Wolters Kluwer NV WLSNc.AS EU Trading Statement Release
UniCredit SpA CRDI.MI EU Earnings Release
ING Groep NV INGA.AS EU Earnings Release
Brenntag AG BNRGn.DE EU Earnings Release
Poste Italiane SpA PST.MI EU Earnings Release
Swiss Life Holding AG SLHN.S EU Interim Management Statement Release
Koninklijke Boskalis Westminster NV BOSN.AS EU Trading Statement Release
Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica SA GAM.MC EU Earnings Release
Genmab A/S GEN.CO EU Earnings Release
Bollore SA BOLL.PA EU Sales Release
Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario SpA MDBI.MI EU Earnings Release
11th May 2017
Amec Foster Wheeler PLC AMFW.L UK Earnings Release
BT Group PLC BT.L UK Earnings Release
Arrow Global Group PLC ARWA.L UK Earnings Release
Coca Cola HBC AG CCH.L UK Earnings Release
“Mondi Ltd “MNDJ.J UK Earnings Release
Mondi PLC” MNDI.L” UK Earnings Release
3i Infrastructure PLC 3IN.L UK Earnings Release
Galliford Try PLC GFRD.L UK Earnings Release
Derwent London PLC DLN.L UK Earnings Release
Hansard Global PLC HSD.L UK Earnings Release
Stobart Group Ltd STOB.L UK Earnings Release
SuperGroup PLC SGP.L UK Earnings Release
On The Beach Group PLC OTB.L UK Earnings Release
Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC SMT.L UK Earnings Release
Coca Cola HBC AG CCH.L UK Earnings Release
Macy’s Inc M.N US Earnings Release
Kohls Corp KSS.N US Earnings Release
Nordstrom Inc JWN.N US Earnings Release
CA Inc CA.OQ US Earnings Release
Zurich Insurance Group AG ZURN.S EU Earnings Release
Credit Agricole SA CAGR.PA EU Earnings Release
Deutsche Post AG DPWGn.DE EU Earnings Release
LANXESS AG LXSG.DE EU Earnings Release
Deutsche Telekom AG DTEGn.DE EU Earnings Release
KBC Groep NV KBC.BR EU Earnings Release
Henkel AG & Co KgaA HNKG_p.DE EU Earnings Release
Telefonica SA TEF.MC EU Earnings Release
OMV AG OMVV.VI EU Earnings Release
Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion SA DIDA.MC EU Earnings Release
CNP Assurances SA CNPP.PA EU Sales Release
Assicurazioni Generali SpA GASI.MI EU Earnings Release
Aegon NV AEGN.AS EU Earnings Release
Lagardere SCA LAGA.PA EU Sales Release
Nibe Industrier AB NIBEb.ST EU Earnings Release
CEZ as CEZP.PR EU Earnings Release
RTL Group SA AUDK.LU EU Earnings Release
Sampo Oyj SAMPO.HE EU Earnings Release
SFR Group SA SFRGR.PA EU Earnings Release
Eurazeo SA EURA.PA EU Sales Release
STADA Arzneimittel AG STAGn.DE EU Earnings Release
Schaeffler AG SHA_p.DE EU Earnings Release
Eutelsat Communications SA ETL.PA EU Sales Release
Fastighets AB Balder BALDb.ST EU Earnings Release
Enel SpA ENEI.MI EU Earnings Release
Altice NV ATCA.AS EU Earnings Release
AP Moeller – Maersk A/S MAERSKb.CO EU Earnings Release
Prosiebensat 1 Media SE PSMGn.DE EU Earnings Release
Aareal Bank AG ARLG.DE EU Earnings Release
Duerr AG DUEG.DE EU Earnings Release
Vivendi SA VIV.PA EU Earnings Release
Banco Bpm SpA BAMI.MI EU Earnings Release
Deutsche Euroshop AG DEQGn.DE EU Earnings Release
ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA ACS.MC EU Earnings Release
12th May 2017
Provident Financial PLC PFG.L UK Earnings Release
Schibsted ASA SBSTA.OL EU Earnings Release
Allianz SE ALVG.DE EU Earnings Release
Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA CFR.S EU Earnings Release
Provident Financial PLC PFG.L EU Interim Management Statement Release
Gas Natural SDG SA GAS.MC EU Earnings Release
Deutsche Wohnen AG DWNG.DE EU Earnings Release
Atlantia SpA ATL.MI EU Earnings Release
ArcelorMittal SA ISPA.AS EU Earnings Release
Innogy SE IGY.DE EU Earnings Release
Thyssenkrupp AG TKAG.DE EU Earnings Release
Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA MRL.MC EU Earnings Release
PSP Swiss Property AG PSPN.S EU Earnings Release
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Bulls Boosted by Bets on BOE Bazooka
Today 01:46 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: Firmer tone boosts EUR/USD
Today 12:45 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 17, 2023
Today 12:42 PM
7 best indicators for day trading
Today 11:00 AM
S&P 500, USD/CNH analysis: Markets calmer as PBOC papers over cracks
Today 11:00 AM
Pairs trading: definition, strategy, and example
Today 10:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.