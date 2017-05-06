City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 8th May 2017. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|8th May 2017
|Centrica PLC
|CNA.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Keystone Investment Trust PLC
|KIT.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Georgia Healthcare Group PLC
|GHGG.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Baring Emerging Europe PLC
|BEE.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|AES Corp
|AES.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Tyson Foods Inc
|TSN.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Mallinckrodt Plc
|MNK.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Sysco Corp
|SYY.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Newell Brands Inc
|NWL.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|EOG Resources Inc
|EOG.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|International Flavors & Fragrances Inc
|IFF.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Marriott International Inc
|MAR.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Tesoro Corp
|TSO.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Swedish Match AB
|SWMA.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|PostNL NV
|PTNL.AS
|EU
|Earnings Release
|9th May 2017
|Hiscox Ltd
|HSX.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|William Hill PLC
|WMH.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC
|SPX.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Duke Energy Corp
|DUK.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Discovery Communications Inc
|DISCA.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Henry Schein Inc
|HSIC.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Sealed Air Corp
|SEE.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|CBOE Holdings Inc
|CBOE.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Allergan plc
|AGN.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Tegna Inc
|TGNA.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|TransDigm Group Inc
|TDG.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Jacobs Engineering Group Inc
|JEC.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Sempra Energy
|SRE.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Dentsply Sirona Inc
|XRAY.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Aon PLC
|AON.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Microchip Technology Inc
|MCHP.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Walt Disney Co
|DIS.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|News Corp
|NWSA.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Regency Centers Corp
|REG.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|TripAdvisor Inc
|TRIP.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Priceline Group Inc
|PCLN.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|NVIDIA Corp
|NVDA.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Electronic Arts Inc
|EA.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Orkla ASA
|ORK.OL
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Symrise AG
|SY1G.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide
|FRAG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|ICA Gruppen AB
|ICAA.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|K&S AG
|SDFGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Adecco Group AG
|ADEN.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|GEA Group AG
|G1AG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Zalando SE
|ZALG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Endesa SA
|ELE.MC
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Continental AG
|CONG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Pandora A/S
|PNDORA.CO
|EU
|Earnings Release
|William Demant Holding A/S
|WDH.CO
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Commerzbank AG
|CBKG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Dialog Semiconductor PLC
|DLGS.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Muenchener Rueckversicherungs Gesellschaft AG in Muenchen
|MUVGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Davide Campari Milano SpA
|CPRI.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Mediaset SpA
|MS.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Terna Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA
|TRN.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Vonovia SE
|VNAn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Uniper SE
|UN01.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|FinecoBank Banca Fineco SpA
|FBK.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Eiffage SA
|FOUG.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|Electricite de France SA
|EDF.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|Rubis SCA
|RUBF.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Natixis SA
|CNAT.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|10th May 2017
|Compass Group PLC
|CPG.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Bgeo Group PLC
|BGEO.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Vesuvius PLC
|VSVS.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|ITV PLC
|ITV.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Talktalk Telecom Group PLC
|TALK.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|National Express Group PLC
|NEX.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Barratt Developments PLC
|BDEV.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Novae Group PLC
|NVA.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Mylan NV
|MYL.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Coty Inc
|COTY.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Vulcan Materials Co
|VMC.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Cimarex Energy Co
|XEC.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Twenty-First Century Fox Inc
|FOXA.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Perrigo Company PLC
|PRGO.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Symantec Corp
|SYMC.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Hologic Inc
|HOLX.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Whole Foods Market Inc
|WFM.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Marine Harvest ASA
|MHG.OL
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV
|AD.AS
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Heidelbergcement AG
|HEIG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Ontex Group NV
|ONTEX.BR
|EU
|Trading Statement Release
|Hochtief AG
|HOTG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|TGS NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA
|TGS.OL
|EU
|Earnings Release
|AXA SA
|AXAF.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|SBM Offshore NV
|SBMO.AS
|EU
|Trading Statement Release
|LEG Immobilien AG
|LEGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Hannover Rueck SE
|HNRGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Legrand SA
|LEGD.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Ageas SA
|AGES.BR
|EU
|Earnings Release
|E.ON SE
|EONGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Axel Springer SE
|SPRGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Suez SA
|SEVI.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Eni SpA
|ENI.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|H Lundbeck A/S
|LUN.CO
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Scout24 AG
|G24n.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|UnipolSai Assicurazioni SpA
|US.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Wienerberger AG
|WBSV.VI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|ISS A/S
|ISS.CO
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Unione di Banche Italiane SpA
|UBI.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Prysmian SpA
|PRY.MI
|EU
|Interim Management Statement Release
|A2A SpA
|A2.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Wolters Kluwer NV
|WLSNc.AS
|EU
|Trading Statement Release
|UniCredit SpA
|CRDI.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|ING Groep NV
|INGA.AS
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Brenntag AG
|BNRGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Poste Italiane SpA
|PST.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Swiss Life Holding AG
|SLHN.S
|EU
|Interim Management Statement Release
|Koninklijke Boskalis Westminster NV
|BOSN.AS
|EU
|Trading Statement Release
|Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica SA
|GAM.MC
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Genmab A/S
|GEN.CO
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Bollore SA
|BOLL.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario SpA
|MDBI.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|11th May 2017
|Amec Foster Wheeler PLC
|AMFW.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|BT Group PLC
|BT.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Arrow Global Group PLC
|ARWA.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Coca Cola HBC AG
|CCH.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|“Mondi Ltd
|“MNDJ.J
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Mondi PLC”
|MNDI.L”
|UK
|Earnings Release
|3i Infrastructure PLC
|3IN.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Galliford Try PLC
|GFRD.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Derwent London PLC
|DLN.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Hansard Global PLC
|HSD.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Stobart Group Ltd
|STOB.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|SuperGroup PLC
|SGP.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|On The Beach Group PLC
|OTB.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC
|SMT.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Coca Cola HBC AG
|CCH.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Macy’s Inc
|M.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Kohls Corp
|KSS.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Nordstrom Inc
|JWN.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|CA Inc
|CA.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Zurich Insurance Group AG
|ZURN.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Credit Agricole SA
|CAGR.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Deutsche Post AG
|DPWGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|LANXESS AG
|LXSG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Deutsche Telekom AG
|DTEGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|KBC Groep NV
|KBC.BR
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Henkel AG & Co KgaA
|HNKG_p.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Telefonica SA
|TEF.MC
|EU
|Earnings Release
|OMV AG
|OMVV.VI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion SA
|DIDA.MC
|EU
|Earnings Release
|CNP Assurances SA
|CNPP.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|Assicurazioni Generali SpA
|GASI.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Aegon NV
|AEGN.AS
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Lagardere SCA
|LAGA.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|Nibe Industrier AB
|NIBEb.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|CEZ as
|CEZP.PR
|EU
|Earnings Release
|RTL Group SA
|AUDK.LU
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Sampo Oyj
|SAMPO.HE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|SFR Group SA
|SFRGR.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Eurazeo SA
|EURA.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|STADA Arzneimittel AG
|STAGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Schaeffler AG
|SHA_p.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Eutelsat Communications SA
|ETL.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|Fastighets AB Balder
|BALDb.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Enel SpA
|ENEI.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Altice NV
|ATCA.AS
|EU
|Earnings Release
|AP Moeller – Maersk A/S
|MAERSKb.CO
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Prosiebensat 1 Media SE
|PSMGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Aareal Bank AG
|ARLG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Duerr AG
|DUEG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Vivendi SA
|VIV.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Banco Bpm SpA
|BAMI.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Deutsche Euroshop AG
|DEQGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA
|ACS.MC
|EU
|Earnings Release
|12th May 2017
|Provident Financial PLC
|PFG.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Schibsted ASA
|SBSTA.OL
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Allianz SE
|ALVG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA
|CFR.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Provident Financial PLC
|PFG.L
|EU
|Interim Management Statement Release
|Gas Natural SDG SA
|GAS.MC
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Deutsche Wohnen AG
|DWNG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Atlantia SpA
|ATL.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|ArcelorMittal SA
|ISPA.AS
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Innogy SE
|IGY.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Thyssenkrupp AG
|TKAG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA
|MRL.MC
|EU
|Earnings Release
|PSP Swiss Property AG
|PSPN.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
