companies reporting for week starting monday 7th december 2015 1789442015
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 7th December 2015.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 7th December 2015
|H & R Block Inc
|HRB.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Tuesday 8th December 2015
|Victrex PLC
|VCTX.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Polar Capital Technology Trust PLC
|PCT.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Autozone Inc
|AZO.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Wednesday 9th December 2015
|Ashtead Group PLC
|AHT.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Carillion PLC
|CLLN.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Stagecoach Group PLC
|SGC.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Coloplast A/S
|COLOb.CO
|EU
|Annual meeting
|Costco Wholesale Group
|COST.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Thursday 10th December 2015
|Darty PLC
|DRTY.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Whitbread PLC
|WTB.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Marshalls PLC
|MSLH.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Go-Ahead Group PLC
|GOG.L
|UK
|Sales release
|PZ Cussons PLC
|PZC.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Photo-Me International PLC
|PHTM.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Sports Direct International PLC
|SPD.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Ocado Group PLC
|OCDO.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Centrica PLC
|CNA.L
|UK
|Sales release
|TUI AG
|TUIT.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|John Wood Group PLC
|WG.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Micro Focus International PLC
|MCRO.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Industria de Diseno Textil SA
|ITX.MC
|EU
|Earnings release
|Adobe Systems Inc
|ADBE.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Friday 11th December 2015
|Capita PLC
|CPI.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Bellway PLC
|BWY.L
|UK
|Sales release
|W W Grainger Inc
|GWW.N
|US
|Sales release