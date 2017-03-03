companies reporting for week starting monday 6th march 2017 1845572017

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
March 3, 2017 6:25 PM
0 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 6th March 2017. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

  • - WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC. – Full Year 2017 Earnings Release – Thursday 9th March 2017 BMO
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 6th March 2017
Informa PLC INF.L UK Earnings Release
Synthomer PLC SYNTS.L UK Earnings Release
Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC ULE.L UK Earnings Release
Flughafen Zuerich AG FHZN.S EU Earnings Release
Costco Wholesale Corp COST.OQ US Sales Release
Fastenal Co FAST.OQ US Sales Release
Tuesday 7th March 2017
Intertek Group PLC ITRK.L UK Earnings Release
Worldpay Group PLC WPG.L UK Earnings Release
Direct Line Insurance Group PLC DLGD.L UK Earnings Release
Paddy Power Betfair PLC PPB.I UK Earnings Release
Paysafe Group PLC PAYS.L UK Earnings Release
Ashtead Group PLC AHT.L UK Earnings Release
Just Eat PLC JE.L UK Earnings Release
IP Group PLC IPO.L UK Earnings Release
ST Ives PLC SIV.L UK Earnings Release
Headlam Group PLC HEAD.L UK Earnings Release
SDL PLC SDL.L UK Earnings Release
Dunelm Group PLC DNLM.L UK Annual Shareholders Meeting
Ibstock PLC IBST.L UK Earnings Release
Shawbrook Group PLC SHAW.L UK Earnings Release
Servelec Group PLC SERV.L UK Earnings Release
Aggreko PLC AGGK.L UK Earnings Release
Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG LISN.S EU Earnings Release
Iliad SA ILD.PA EU Earnings Release
Snam SpA SRG.MI EU Earnings Release
Casino Guichard Perrachon SA CASP.PA EU Earnings Release
Brown-Forman Corp BFb.N US Earnings Release
H & R Block Inc HRB.N US Earnings Release
Urban Outfitters Inc URBN.OQ US Earnings Release
Wednesday 8th March 2017
NMC Health PLC NMC.L UK Earnings Release
Admiral Group PLC ADML.L UK Earnings Release
Cairn Energy PLC CNE.L UK Earnings Release
Inmarsat PLC ISA.L UK Earnings Release
Pagegroup PLC PAGE.L UK Earnings Release
Hochschild Mining PLC HOCM.L UK Earnings Release
CLS Holdings PLC CLSH.L UK Earnings Release
Legal & General Group PLC LGEN.L UK Earnings Release
G4S PLC GFS.L UK Earnings Release
Foxtons Group PLC FOXT.L UK Earnings Release
XP Power Ltd XPP.L UK Earnings Release
Tyman PLC TYMN.L UK Earnings Release
Restaurant Group PLC RTN.L UK Earnings Release
Dignity PLC DTY.L UK Earnings Release
Stock Spirits Group PLC STCK.L UK Earnings Release
Deutsche Post AG DPWGn.DE EU Earnings Release
adidas AG ADSGn.DE EU Earnings Release
Beiersdorf AG BEIG.DE EU Earnings Release
Dassault Aviation SA AVMD.PA EU Earnings Release
G4S PLC GFS.L EU Earnings Release
Schaeffler AG SHA_p.DE EU Earnings Release
Lagardere SCA LAGA.PA EU Earnings Release
Bpost SA BPOST.BR EU Earnings Release
Altice NV ATCA.AS EU Earnings Release
SFR Group SA SFRGR.PA EU Earnings Release
Thursday 9th March 2017
DS Smith PLC SMDS.L UK Trading Statement Release
Premier Oil PLC PMO.L UK Earnings Release
Old Mutual PLC OML.L UK Earnings Release
Countrywide PLC CWD.L UK Earnings Release
Aviva PLC AV.L UK Earnings Release
Capital & Regional PLC CAL.L UK Earnings Release
Domino’s Pizza Group PLC DOM.L UK Earnings Release
Ophir Energy PLC OPHR.L UK Earnings Release
WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC MRW.L UK Earnings Release
Merck KGaA MRCG.DE EU Earnings Release
Axel Springer SE SPRGn.DE EU Earnings Release
Hugo Boss AG BOSSn.DE EU Earnings Release
Hannover Rueck SE HNRGn.DE EU Earnings Release
RTL Group SA AUDK.LU EU Earnings Release
Carrefour SA CARR.PA EU Earnings Release
Linde AG LING.DE EU Earnings Release
Tdc A/S TDC.CO EU Annual Shareholders Meeting
Signet Jewelers Ltd SIG.N US Sales Release
Staples Inc SPLS.OQ US Earnings Release
Friday 10th March 2017
esure Group PLC ESUR.L UK Earnings Release
JRP Group PLC JRP.L UK Earnings Release
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 08:09 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: Blue-chips rise as UK inflation eases – Top UK stocks
Today 07:06 AM
GBP/USD and EUR/USD in focus for UK and euro CPI reports
Today 04:25 AM
USD Index, AUD/NZD Analysis: Asian Open – 19th July 2023
Yesterday 11:07 PM
Banks beat the street, retail sales robust, Nasdaq peaks
Yesterday 09:45 PM
Gold, USD/JPY outlook hinges on Fed, BoJ rate decisions
Yesterday 04:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.