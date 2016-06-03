companies reporting for week starting monday 6th june 2016 1814412016
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 6th June 2016.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Tuesday 7th June 2016
|Carclo PLC
|C1Y.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Wednesday 8th June 2016
|J Sainsbury PLC
|SBRY.L
|UK
|Sales release
|WPP PLC
|WPP.L
|UK
|Annual meeting
|Workspace Group PLC
|WKP.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Brown-Forman Corp
|BFb.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Alphabet Inc
|GOOGL.OQ
|US
|Annual meeting
|Thursday 9th June 2016
|Auto Trader Group PLC
|AUTOA.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Flybe Group PLC
|FLYB.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Home Retail Group PLC
|HOME.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Netflix Inc
|NFLX.OQ
|US
|Annual meeting
|Friday 10th June 2016
|Fuller Smith & Turner PLC
|FSTA.L
|UK
|Earnings release