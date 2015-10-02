companies reporting for week starting monday 5th october 2015 1465362015

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 5th October 2015. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 2, 2015 3:06 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 5th October 2015.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US companies:
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 5th October 2015
Industrivarden AB INDUa.ST EU Earnings release
Ems Chemie Holding AG EMSN.S EU Earnings release
Tuesday 6th October 2015
ST Ives PLC SIV.L UK Earnings release
PepsiCo Inc PEP.N US Earnings release
Yum! Brands Inc YUM.N US Earnings release
Wednesday 7th October 2015
Tesco PLC TSCO.L UK Earnings release
Constellation Brands Inc STZ.N US Earnings release
Monsanto Co MON.N US Earnings release
Global Payments Inc GPN.N US Earnings release
Acuity Brands Inc AYI.N US Earnings release
Thursday 8th October 2015
Dunelm Group PLC DNLM.L UK Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
Mondi PLC MNDI.L UK Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
Mondi Ltd MNDJ.J UK Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
Tate & Lyle PLC TATE.L UK Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
Hays PLC HAYS.L UK Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
Victrex PLC VCTX.L UK Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
Tavistock Investments PLC TAVI.L UK Shareholder/Annual Meetings
Costco Wholesale Corp COST.OQ US Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
Fred’s Inc FRED.OQ US Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
Gap Inc GPS.N US Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
Domino’s Pizza Inc DPZ.N US Earnings Releases
Alcoa Inc AA.N US Earnings Releases
Suedzucker AG SZUG.DE EU Earnings release
Friday 9th October 2015
Innovation Group PLC TIG.L UK Shareholder/Annual Meetings
BBA Aviation PLC BBA.L UK Shareholder/Annual Meetings
Innovation Group PLC TIG.L UK Shareholder/Annual Meetings
Givaudan SA GIVN.VX EU Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
Tryg A/S TRYG.CO EU Earnings Releases
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.