City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 5th December 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

- Tui AG. – Full Year 2016 Earnings – Thu 8th December 2016 06.00 am GMT

– Thu 8th December 2016 06.00 am GMT - Sports Direct International Plc. – Half Year 2016 Earnings – Thu 8th December 2016 07.00 am GMT

– Thu 8th December 2016 07.00 am GMT - Ocado Group Plc. – Q4 2016 Trading Statement – Thu 8th December 2016 07.00 am GMT