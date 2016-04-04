companies reporting for week starting monday 4th april 2016 1804492016
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 4th April 2016.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Monday 4th April 2016
|Cranswick PLC
|CWK.L
|UK
|Sales release
|HP Inc
|HPQ.N
|US
|Annual meeting
|Tuesday 5th April 2016
|Moss Bros Group PLC
|MOSB.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Card Factory PLC
|CARDC.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Tate & Lyle PLC
|TATE.L
|UK
|Sales release
|AA PLC
|AAAA.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Industrivarden AB
|INDUc.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|Swedbank AB
|SWEDa.ST
|EU
|Annual meeting
|Darden Restaurants Inc
|DRI.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
|WBA.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Wednesday 6th April 2016
|Topps Tiles PLC
|TPT.L
|UK
|Sales release
|H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB
|HMb.ST
|EU
|Earnings release
|Daimler AG
|DAIGn.DE
|EU
|Annual meeting
|Swisscom AG
|SCMN.S
|EU
|Annual meeting
|Volvo AB
|VOLVb.ST
|EU
|Annual meeting
|Constellation Brands Inc
|STZ.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Monsanto Co
|MON.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Bed Bath & Beyond Inc
|BBBY.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Thursday 7th April 2016
|Puretech Health PLC
|PRTC.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Marks and Spencer Group PLC
|MKS.L
|US
|Sales release
|Victrex PLC
|VCTX.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Dunelm Group PLC
|DNLM.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Chr Hansen Holding A/S
|CHRH.CO
|EU
|Earnings release
|Nestle SA
|NESN.S
|EU
|Annual meeting
|L Brands Inc
|LB.N
|US
|Sales release
|ConAgra Foods Inc
|CAG.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Carmax Inc
|KMX.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Costco Wholesale Corp
|COST.OQ
|US
|Sales release
|Gap Inc
|GPS.N
|US
|Sales release
|Friday 8th April 2016
|Ems Chemie Holding AG
|EMSN.S
|EU
|Earnings release
|Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc
|HOT.N
|US
|Annual meeting
|Marriott International Inc
|MAR.OQ
|US
|Annual meeting