City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 3rd August 2015.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US companies:
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 3rd August 2015
HSBC Holdings PLC HSBA.L UK Earnings release
Intertek Group PLC ITRK.L UK Earnings release
Commerzbank AG CBKG.DE EU Earnings release
Porsche Automobil Holding SE PSHG_p.DE EU Earnings release
Heineken NV HEIN.AS EU Earnings release
Veolia Environnement VE SA VIE.PA EU Earnings release
American International Group Inc AIG.N US Earnings release
Tuesday 4th August 2015
Travis Perkins PLC TPK.L UK Earnings release
Meggitt PLC MGGT.L UK Earnings release
Rotork PLC ROR.L UK Earnings release
Standard Life PLC SL.L UK Earnings release
Fresnillo PLC FRES.MX UK Earnings release
Just Eat PLC JE.L UK Earnings release
Direct Line Insurance Group PLC DLGD.L UK Earnings release
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG BMWG.DE EU Earnings release
AXA SA AXAF.PA EU Earnings release
Hugo Boss AG BOSSn.DE EU Earnings release
Continental AG CONG.DE EU Earnings release
Kellogg Co K.N US Earnings release
Coach Inc COH.N US Earnings release
Walt Disney Co DIS.N US Earnings release
Wednesday 5th August 2015
London Stock Exchange Group PLC LSE.L UK Earnings release
Legal & General Group PLC LGEN.L UK Earnings release
Standard Chartered PLC STAN.L UK Earnings release
UniCredit SpA CRDI.MI EU Earnings release
Societe Generale SOGN.PA EU Earnings release
ING Groep NV ING.AS EU Earnings release
Ralph Lauren Corp RL.N US Earnings release
Time Warner Inc TWX.N US Earnings release
Priceline Group Inc PCLN.OQ US Earnings release
Motorola Solutions Inc MSI.N US Earnings release
Chesapeake Energy Corp CHK.N US Earnings release
Discovery Communications Inc DISCK.OQ US Earnings release
Twenty-First Century Fox Inc FOXA.OQ US Earnings release
CBS Corp CBS.N US Earnings release
Thursday 6th August 2015
Rio Tinto PLC RIO.L UK Earnings release
Cobham PLC COB.L UK Earnings release
Mondi PLC MNDI.L UK Earnings release
Mondi Ltd MNDJ.J UK Earnings release
RSA Insurance Group PLC RSA.L UK Earnings release
Old Mutual PLC OML.L UK Earnings release
Aviva PLC AV.L UK Earnings release
Randgold Resources Ltd RRS.L UK Earnings release
Aggreko PLC AGGK.L UK Earnings release
Inmarsat PLC ISA.L UK Earnings release
Telecom Italia SpA TLITn.MI EU Earnings release
adidas AG ADSGn.DE EU Earnings release
Zurich Insurance Group AG ZURN.VX EU Earnings release
Deutsche Post AG DPWGn.DE EU Earnings release
Muenchener Rueckversicherungs Gesellschaft in Muenchen AG MUVGn.DE EU Earnings release
Deutsche Telekom AG DTEGn.DE EU Earnings release
Allergan plc AGN.N US Earnings release
Viacom Inc VIAB.OQ US Earnings release
Molson Coors Brewing Co TAP.N US Earnings release
Michael Kors Holdings Ltd KORS.N US Earnings release
Mylan NV MYL.OQ US Earnings release
Friday 7th August 2015
William Hill PLC WMH.L UK Earnings release
Allianz SE ALVG.DE EU Earnings release
Hershey Co HSY.N US Earnings release
