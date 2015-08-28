companies reporting for week starting monday 31st august 2015 1143872015
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 31st August 2015.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 31st August 2015
|Iliad SA
|ILD.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Tuesday 1st September 2015
|Bureau Veritas SA
|BVI.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Dollar Tree Inc
|DLTR.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|H&R Block Inc
|HRB.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Wednesday 2nd September 2015
|Ashtead Group PLC
|AHT.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Vivendi SA
|VIV.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Navistar International Corp
|NAV.N
|US
|Earnings release
|G-III Apparel Group Ltd
|GIII.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Thursday 3rd September 2015
|Go-Ahead Group PLC
|GOG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Redde PLC
|REDD.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Hooker Furniture Corp
|HOFT.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Campbell Soup Co
|CPB.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Methode Electronics Inc
|MEI.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Ciena Corp
|CIEN.N
|US
|Earnings release
|VeriFone Systems Inc
|PAY.N
|US
|Earnings release