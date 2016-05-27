companies reporting for week starting monday 30th may 2016 1813212016
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 30th May 2016.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Tuesday 31st May 2016
|Volkswagen AG
|VOWG_p.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Wednesday 1st June 2016
|Halfords Group PLC
|HFD.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Londonmetric Property PLC
|LMPL.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Wolseley PLC
|WOS.L
|UK
|Sales release
|EnQuest PLC
|ENQ.L
|UK
|Annual meeting
|Koninklijke Ahold NV
|AHLN.AS
|EU
|Earnings release
|Ford Motor Co
|F.N
|US
|Sales release
|Thursday 2nd June 2016
|Johnson Matthey PLC
|JMAT.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Standard Life Investments
Property Income Trust Ltd
|SLI.L
|UK
|Annual meeting
|F&C Commercial Property Trust Ltd
|FCPTL.L
|UK
|Annual meeting
|Costco Wholesale Corp
|COST.OQ
|US
|Sales release
|Gap Inc
|GPS.N
|US
|Sales release
|Broadcom Ltd
|AVGO.OQ
|US
|Earnings release