City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 30th May 2016.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.



Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Company Ticker Region Results Tuesday 31st May 2016 Volkswagen AG VOWG_p.DE EU Earnings release Wednesday 1st June 2016 Halfords Group PLC HFD.L UK Earnings release Londonmetric Property PLC LMPL.L UK Earnings release Wolseley PLC WOS.L UK Sales release EnQuest PLC ENQ.L UK Annual meeting Koninklijke Ahold NV AHLN.AS EU Earnings release Ford Motor Co F.N US Sales release Thursday 2nd June 2016 Johnson Matthey PLC JMAT.L UK Earnings release Standard Life Investments

Property Income Trust Ltd SLI.L UK Annual meeting F&C Commercial Property Trust Ltd FCPTL.L UK Annual meeting Costco Wholesale Corp COST.OQ US Sales release Gap Inc GPS.N US Sales release Broadcom Ltd AVGO.OQ US Earnings release