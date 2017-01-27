City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 23rd January 2017. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

- Apple Inc. – Q1 2017 Earnings – Tuesday 31st January 2017 after U.S. market close

– Tuesday 31st January 2017 after U.S. market close - Facebook Inc. – Q4 2016 Earnings – Wednesday 1st February 2017 after U.S. market close

– Wednesday 1st February 2017 after U.S. market close - Amazon Inc. – Q4 2016 Earnings – Thursday 2nd February 2017 after U.S. market close

– Thursday 2nd February 2017 after U.S. market close - Royal Dutch Shell Plc. – Q4 2016 Earnings – Thursday 2nd February 2017 0700 GMT

– Thursday 2nd February 2017 0700 GMT - Vodafone Plc. – Q3 2016/17 Trading Statement – Thursday 2nd February 2017 0700 GMT