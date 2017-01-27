companies reporting for week starting monday 30th january 2017 1842952017

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 23rd January 2017. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

  • - Apple Inc. – Q1 2017 Earnings – Tuesday 31st January 2017 after U.S. market close
  • - Facebook Inc. – Q4 2016 Earnings – Wednesday 1st February 2017 after U.S. market close
  • - Amazon Inc. – Q4 2016 Earnings – Thursday 2nd February 2017 after U.S. market close
  • - Royal Dutch Shell Plc. – Q4 2016 Earnings – Thursday 2nd February 2017 0700 GMT
  • - Vodafone Plc. – Q3 2016/17 Trading Statement – Thursday 2nd February 2017 0700 GMT
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 30th January 2017
Bankia SA BKIA.MC EU Earnings Release
Luxottica Group SpA LUX.MI EU Sales Release
Tuesday 31st January 2017
SSE PLC SSE.L UK Trading Statement Release
Intermediate Capital Group PLC ICP.L UK Trading Statement Release
Ocado Group PLC OCDO.L UK Earnings Release
Greencore Group PLC GNC.L UK Trading Statement Release
Britvic PLC BVIC.L UK Trading Statement Release
Givaudan SA GIVN.S EU Earnings Release
Alfa Laval AB ALFA.ST EU Earnings Release
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB HMb.ST EU Earnings Release
Investor AB INVEb.ST EU Earnings Release
UPM-Kymmene Oyj UPM1V.HE EU Earnings Release
Galp Energia SGPS SA GALP.LS EU Trading Statement Release
CNH Industrial NV CNHI.MI EU Earnings Release
Apple Inc AAPL.OQ US Earnings Release
Pfizer Inc PFE.N US Earnings Release
Danaher Corp DHR.N US Earnings Release
Aetna Inc AET.N US Earnings Release
Xerox Corp XRX.N US Earnings Release
Under Armour Inc UAA.N US Earnings Release
Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc ZBH.N US Earnings Release
Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N US Earnings Release
United Parcel Service Inc UPS.N US Earnings Release
Nasdaq Inc NDAQ.OQ US Earnings Release
Nucor Corp NUE.N US Earnings Release
HCA Holdings Inc HCA.N US Earnings Release
Pentair plc PNR.N US Earnings Release
Mastercard Inc MA.N US Earnings Release
Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N US Earnings Release
Illumina Inc ILMN.OQ US Earnings Release
Anadarko Petroleum Corp APC.N US Earnings Release
Simon Property Group Inc SPG.N US Earnings Release
Coach Inc COH.N US Earnings Release
Harley-Davidson Inc HOG.N US Earnings Release
Electronic Arts Inc EA.OQ US Earnings Release
Chubb Ltd CB.N US Earnings Release
Wednesday 1st February 2017
Centamin PLC CEY.L UK Earnings Release
Talktalk Telecom Group PLC TALK.L UK Trading Statement Release
Wizz Air Holdings PLC WIZZ.L UK Earnings Release
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB SEBa.ST EU Earnings Release
Roche Holding AG ROG.S EU Sales Release
Julius Baer Gruppe AG BAER.S EU Earnings Release
Volvo AB VOLVb.ST EU Earnings Release
Lundin Petroleum AB LUPE.ST EU Earnings Release
Electrolux AB ELUXb.ST EU Earnings Release
Sandvik AB SAND.ST EU Earnings Release
Siemens AG SIEGn.DE EU Earnings Release
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA BBVA.MC EU Earnings Release
Koninklijke KPN NV/td>

KPN.AS EU Earnings Release
Ingersoll-Rand PLC IR.N US Earnings Release
Altria Group Inc MO.N US Earnings Release
Ford Motor Co F.N US Sales Release
Automatic Data Processing Inc ADP.OQ US Earnings Release
Dominion Resources Inc D.N US Earnings Release
Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N US Earnings Release
Johnson Controls International PLC JCI.N US Earnings Release
Baxter International Inc BAX.N US Earnings Release
Pitney Bowes Inc PBI.N US Earnings Release
Tractor Supply Co TSCO.OQ US Earnings Release
Facebook Inc FB.OQ US Earnings Release
Symantec Corp SYMC.OQ US Earnings Release
Metlife Inc MET.N US Earnings Release
Thursday 2nd February 2017
Royal Dutch Shell PLC RDSa.AS UK Earnings Release
Compass Group PLC CPG.L UK Trading Statement Release
AstraZeneca PLC AZN.L UK Earnings Release
Aberdeen Asset Management PLC ADN.L UK Trading Statement Release
Cranswick PLC CWK.L UK Trading Statement Release
Vodafone Group PLC VOD.L UK Trading Statement Release
3i Infrastructure PLC 3IN.L UK Trading Statement Release
Telenor ASA TEL.OL EU Earnings Release
Nokia Corp NOKIA.HE EU Earnings Release
Swedbank AB SWEDa.ST EU Earnings Release
Danske Bank A/S DANSKE.CO EU Earnings Release
DNB ASA DNB.OL EU Earnings Release
Infineon Technologies AG IFXGn.DE EU Earnings Release
Assa Abloy AB ASSAb.ST EU Earnings Release
Ferrari NV RACE.N EU Earnings Release
ING Groep NV INGA.AS EU Earnings Release
Daimler AG DAIGn.DE EU Earnings Release
Caixabank SA CABK.MC EU Earnings Release
Dassault Systemes SE DAST.PA EU Earnings Release
Deutsche Bank AG DBKGn.DE EU Earnings Release
AB SKF IVZ.N EU Earnings Release
Costco Wholesale Corp COST.OQ US Earnings Release
Amgen Inc AMGN.OQ US Earnings Release
Philip Morris International Inc PM.N US Earnings Release
L Brands Inc LB.N US Sales Release
Ralph Lauren Corp RL.N US Earnings Release
Delphi Automotive PLC DLPH.N US Earnings Release
Merck & Co Inc MRK.N US Earnings Release
CME Group Inc CME.OQ US Earnings Release
Estee Lauder Companies Inc EL.N US Earnings Release
ConocoPhillips COP.N US Earnings Release
Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc MMC.N US Earnings Release
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc CMG.N US Earnings Release
Amazon.com Inc AMZN.OQ US Earnings Release
Motorola Solutions Inc MSI.N US Earnings Release
Visa Inc V.N US Earnings Release
Friday 3rd Febraury 2017
Skanska AB SKAb.ST EU Earnings Release
Banco Popular Espanol SA TELIA.ST EU Earnings Release
Intesa Sanpaolo SpA ISP.MI EU Earnings Release
Telecom Italia SpA TLIT.MI EU Earnings Release
Phillips 66 PSX.N US Earnings Release
