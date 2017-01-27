companies reporting for week starting monday 30th january 2017 1842952017
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 30th January 2017
|Bankia SA
|BKIA.MC
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Luxottica Group SpA
|LUX.MI
|EU
|Sales Release
|Tuesday 31st January 2017
|SSE PLC
|SSE.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Intermediate Capital Group PLC
|ICP.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Ocado Group PLC
|OCDO.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Greencore Group PLC
|GNC.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Britvic PLC
|BVIC.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Givaudan SA
|GIVN.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Alfa Laval AB
|ALFA.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB
|HMb.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Investor AB
|INVEb.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|UPM-Kymmene Oyj
|UPM1V.HE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Galp Energia SGPS SA
|GALP.LS
|EU
|Trading Statement Release
|CNH Industrial NV
|CNHI.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Apple Inc
|AAPL.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Pfizer Inc
|PFE.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Danaher Corp
|DHR.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Aetna Inc
|AET.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Xerox Corp
|XRX.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Under Armour Inc
|UAA.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc
|ZBH.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Exxon Mobil Corp
|XOM.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|United Parcel Service Inc
|UPS.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Nasdaq Inc
|NDAQ.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Nucor Corp
|NUE.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|HCA Holdings Inc
|HCA.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Pentair plc
|PNR.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Mastercard Inc
|MA.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Eli Lilly and Co
|LLY.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Illumina Inc
|ILMN.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Anadarko Petroleum Corp
|APC.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Simon Property Group Inc
|SPG.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Coach Inc
|COH.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Harley-Davidson Inc
|HOG.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Electronic Arts Inc
|EA.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Chubb Ltd
|CB.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Wednesday 1st February 2017
|Centamin PLC
|CEY.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Talktalk Telecom Group PLC
|TALK.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Wizz Air Holdings PLC
|WIZZ.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB
|SEBa.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Roche Holding AG
|ROG.S
|EU
|Sales Release
|Julius Baer Gruppe AG
|BAER.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Volvo AB
|VOLVb.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Lundin Petroleum AB
|LUPE.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Electrolux AB
|ELUXb.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Sandvik AB
|SAND.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Siemens AG
|SIEGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA
|BBVA.MC
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Koninklijke KPN NV/td>
|KPN.AS
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Ingersoll-Rand PLC
|IR.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Altria Group Inc
|MO.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Ford Motor Co
|F.N
|US
|Sales Release
|Automatic Data Processing Inc
|ADP.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Dominion Resources Inc
|D.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Marathon Petroleum Corp
|MPC.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Johnson Controls International PLC
|JCI.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Baxter International Inc
|BAX.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Pitney Bowes Inc
|PBI.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Tractor Supply Co
|TSCO.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Facebook Inc
|FB.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Symantec Corp
|SYMC.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Metlife Inc
|MET.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Thursday 2nd February 2017
|Royal Dutch Shell PLC
|RDSa.AS
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Compass Group PLC
|CPG.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|AstraZeneca PLC
|AZN.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Aberdeen Asset Management PLC
|ADN.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Cranswick PLC
|CWK.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Vodafone Group PLC
|VOD.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|3i Infrastructure PLC
|3IN.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Telenor ASA
|TEL.OL
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Nokia Corp
|NOKIA.HE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Swedbank AB
|SWEDa.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Danske Bank A/S
|DANSKE.CO
|EU
|Earnings Release
|DNB ASA
|DNB.OL
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Infineon Technologies AG
|IFXGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Assa Abloy AB
|ASSAb.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Ferrari NV
|RACE.N
|EU
|Earnings Release
|ING Groep NV
|INGA.AS
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Daimler AG
|DAIGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Caixabank SA
|CABK.MC
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Dassault Systemes SE
|DAST.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Deutsche Bank AG
|DBKGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|AB SKF
|IVZ.N
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Costco Wholesale Corp
|COST.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Amgen Inc
|AMGN.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Philip Morris International Inc
|PM.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|L Brands Inc
|LB.N
|US
|Sales Release
|Ralph Lauren Corp
|RL.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Delphi Automotive PLC
|DLPH.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Merck & Co Inc
|MRK.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|CME Group Inc
|CME.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Estee Lauder Companies Inc
|EL.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|ConocoPhillips
|COP.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc
|MMC.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc
|CMG.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Amazon.com Inc
|AMZN.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Motorola Solutions Inc
|MSI.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Visa Inc
|V.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Friday 3rd Febraury 2017
|Skanska AB
|SKAb.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Banco Popular Espanol SA
|TELIA.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Intesa Sanpaolo SpA
|ISP.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Telecom Italia SpA
|TLIT.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Phillips 66
|PSX.N
|US
|Earnings Release