City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 2nd November 2015.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Major UK and US companies:
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 2nd November 2015
HSBC Holdings PLC HSBA.L UK Earnings release
COMMERZBANK AG CBKG.DE EU Earnings release
Bankia SA BKIA.MC EU Earnings release
Ryanair Holdings PLC RYA.I EU Earnings release
Loews Corp L.N US Earnings release
Estee Lauder Companies Inc EL.N US Earnings release Visa Inc V.N US Earnings release American International Group Inc AIG.N US Earnings release
Tuesday 3rd November 2015
Imperial Tobacco Group PLC IMT.L UK Earnings release
Weir Group PLC WEIR.L UK Sales release
Associated British Foods PLC ABF.L UK Earnings release
Standard Chartered PLC STAN.L UK Sales release
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG BMWG_p.DE EU Earnings release
UBS Group AG UBSG.VX EU Earnings release
Hugo Boss AG BOSSn.DE EU Earnings release
Ford Motor Co F.N US Sales release
McGraw Hill Financial Inc MHFI.N US Earnings release
Kellogg Co K.N US Earnings release
Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI.OQ US Earnings release
Wednesday 4th November 2015
Marks and Spencer Group PLC MKS.L UK Earnings release
J D Wetherspoon PLC JDW.L UK Sales release
Persimmon PLC PSN.L UK Sales release
Legal & General Group PLC LGEN.L UK Sales release
Stagecoach Group PLC SGC.L UK Sales release
Bank of Ireland BKIR.I EU Sales release
ING Groep NV ING.AS EU Earnings release
Hannover Rueck SE HNRGn.DE EU Earnings release
Allergan PLC AGN.N US Earnings release
Time Warner Inc TWX.N US Earnings release
Motorola Solutions Inc MSI.N US Earnings release
Michael Kors Holdings Ltd KORS.N US Earnings release
Twenty-First Century Fox Inc FOXA.OQ US Earnings release
Whole Foods Market Inc WFM.OQ US Earnings release
Qualcomm Inc QCOM.OQ US Earnings release
Facebook Inc FB.OQ US Earnings release
Thursday 5th November 2015
SABMiller PLC SAB.L UK Sales release
AstraZeneca PLC AZN.L UK Earnings release
Tate & Lyle PLC TATE.L UK Earnings release
Cable & Wireless CommunicationsPLC CWC.L UK Earnings release
Schroders PLC SDR.L UK Sales release
Cobham PLC COB.L UK Sales release
Croda International PLC CRDA.L UK Sales release
WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC MRW.L UK Sales release
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC HIK.L UK Sales release
RSA Insurance Group PLC RSA.L UK Sales release
Randgold Resources Ltd RRS.L UK Earnings release
Coca Cola HBC AG CCH.L UK Earnings release
Zurich Insurance Group AG ZURN.VX EU Earnings release
Societe Generale SOGN.PA EU Earnings release
Deutsche Telekom AG DTEGn.DE EU Earnings release
Adecco SA ADEN.VX EU Earnings release
Credit Agricole SA CAGR.PA EU Earnings release
Swisscom AG SCMN.VX EU Earnings release
adidas AG ADSGn.DE EU Earnings release
Muenchener Rueckversicherungs Gesellschaft in Muenchen AG MUVGn.DE EU Earnings release
Veolia Environnement VE SA VIE.PA EU Sales release
Electricite de France SA EDF.PA EU Sales release
Ralph Lauren Corp RL.N US Earnings release
Molson Coors Brewing Co TAP.N US Earnings release
Costco Wholesale Corp COST.OQ US Sales release
Nividia Corp NVDA.OQ US Earnings release
Walt Disney Co DIS.N US Earnings release
TripAdvisor Inc TRIP.OQ US Earnings release
News Corp NWSA.OQ US Earnings release
Kraft Heinz Co KHC.OQ US Earnings release
Monster Beverage Corp MNST.OQ US Earnings release
Friday 6th November 2015
Inmarsat PLC ISA.L UK Earnings release
Telefonica SA TEF.MC EU Earnings release
Telecom Italia SpA TLITn.MI EU Earnings release
Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA CFR.VX EU Earnings release
Allianz SE ALVG.DE EU Earnings release
