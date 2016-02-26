companies reporting for week starting monday 29th february 2016 1798992016

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 29th February 2016.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

  • - Barclays Plc. full-year 2015 earnings – Tuesday 1st March 7:00am GMT
  • - Glencore Plc. full-year 2015 earnings – Tuesday 1st March 7:00am GMT
  • - London Stock Exchange Group Plc. Preliminary 2015 earnings – Friday 4th March 7:00am GMT
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 29th February 2016
Bunzl PLC BNZL.L UK Earnings release
Keller Group PLC KLR.L UK Earnings release
Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC ULE.L UK Earnings release
Hiscox Ltd HSX.L UK Earnings release
Grifols SA GRLSbn.MC EU Earnings release
NRG Energy Inc NRG.N US Earnings release
Endo International PLC ENDP.OQ US Earnings release
Tuesday 1st March 2016
Greggs PLC GRG.L UK Earnings release
Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC MONY.L UK Earnings release
Ashtead Group PLC AHT.L UK Earnings release
Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group PLC JLT.L UK Earnings release
Taylor Wimpey PLC TW.L UK Earnings release
Elementis PLC ELM.L UK Earnings release
Rotork PLC ROR.L UK Earnings release
IP Group PLC IPO.L UK Earnings release
Tullett Prebon PLC TLPR.L UK Earnings release
Fresnillo PLC FRES.L UK Earnings release
Regus PLC RGU.L UK Earnings release
Barclays PLC BARC.L UK Earnings release
Glencore PLC GLEN.L UK Earnings release
Direct Line Insurance Group PLC DLGD.L UK Earnings release
Just Eat PLC JE.L UK Earnings release
Luxottica Group SpA LUX.MI EU Earnings release
Roche Holding AG ROG.VX EU Annual meeting
Dollar Tree Inc DLTR.OQ US Earnings release
Autozone Inc AZO.N US Earnings release
Progressive Corp PGR.N US Earnings release
Medtronic PLC MDT.N US Earnings release
Ross Stores Inc ROST.OQ US Earnings release
Wednesday 2nd March 2016
Costain Group PLC COSG.L UK Earnings release
Laird PLC LRD.L UK Earnings release
Synthomer PLC SYNTS.L UK Earnings release
Intertek Group PLC ITRK.L UK Earnings release
ITV PLC ITV.L UK Earnings release
Kuehne und Nagel International AG KNIN.VX EU Earnings release
Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA JMT.LS EU Earnings release
Brown-Forman Corp BFb.N US Earnings release
Thursday 3rd March 2016
Carillion PLC CLLN.L UK Earnings release
Shawbrook Group PLC SHAW.L UK Earnings release
Sportech PLC ROD.L UK Earnings release
Schroders PLC SDR.L UK Earnings release
Cobham PLC COB.L UK Earnings release
Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC SPX.L UK Earnings release
Hunting PLC HTG.L UK Earnings release
BBA Aviation PLC BBA.L UK Earnings release
CRH PLC CRH.L UK Earnings release
Aggreko PLC AGGK.L UK Earnings release
Travis Perkins PLC TPK.L UK Earnings release
Admiral Group PLC ADML.L UK Earnings release
Inmarsat PLC ISA.L UK Earnings release
Vonovia SE VNAn.DE EU Earnings release
Jcdecaux SA JCDX.PA EU Earnings release
Koninklijke Ahold NV AHLN.AS EU Earnings release
Delhaize Group SA DELB.BR EU Earnings release
Evonik Industries AG EVKn.DE EU Earnings release
adidas AG ADSGn.DE EU Earnings release
CRH PLC CFH.L EU Earnings release
Continental AG CONG.DE EU Earnings release
Wartsila Oyj Abp WRT1V.HE EU Annual meeting
Edp Energias de Portugal SA EDP.LS EU Earnings release
Brown-Forman Corp BFb.N US Earnings release
The Kroger Co KR.N US Earnings release
Costco Wholesale Group COST.OQ US Earnings release
Costco Wholesale Group COST.OQ US Sales release
Gap Inc GPS.N US Sales release
H&R Block Inc HRB.N US Earnings release
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co HPE.N US Earnings release
Broadcom Ltd AVGO.OQ US Earnings release
Friday 4th March 2016
WPP PLC WPP.L UK Earnings release
London Stock Exchange Group PLC LSE.L UK Earnings release
Atlantia SpA ATL.MI EU Earnings release
Staples Inc SPLS.OQ US Earnings release
Economic Calendar

