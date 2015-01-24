companies reporting for week starting monday 26th january 2015 97992015
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 26th January 2015.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, US and Asian companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday 26th January 2015
|AVEVA Group PLC
|AVV.L
|UK
|Sales release
|SThree PLC
|STHR.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Microsoft Corp
|MSFT.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Tuesday 27th January 2015
|British Land Company PLC
|BLND.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Marston’s PLC
|MARS.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Carpetright PLC
|CATVU.L
|UK
|Sales release
|easyJet PLC
|EZJ.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Britvic PLC
|BVIC.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Foxtons Group PLC
|FOXT.L
|US
|Sales release
|Pfizer Inc
|PFE.N
|US
|Earnings release
|American Airlines Group Inc
|AAL.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Caterpillar Inc
|CAT.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Yahoo! Inc
|YHOO.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Apple Inc
|AAPL.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|United States Steel Corp
|X.N
|US
|Earnings release
|AT&T Inc
|T.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Wednesday 28th January 2015
|Johnson Matthey PLC
|JMAT.L
|UK
|Sales release
|The Sage Group PLC
|SGE.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC
|BRW.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Boeing Co
|BA.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Qualcomm Inc
|QCOM.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Citrix Systems Inc
|CTXS.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Facebook Inc
|FB.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Thursday 29th January 2015
|Rank Group PLC
|RNK.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|3i Group PLC
|III.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Renishaw PLC
|RSW.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Diageo PLC
|DGE.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Dow Chemical Co
|DOW.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Viacom Inc
|VIAB.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Harley-Davidson Inc
|HOG.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Abbott Laboratories
|ABT.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Sherwin-Williams Co
|SHW.N
|US
|Earnings release
|ConocoPhillips
|COP.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Time Warner Cable Inc
|TWC.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Amazon.com Inc
|AMZN.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Google Inc
|GOOGL.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Visa Inc
|V.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Friday 30th January 2015
|BT Group PLC
|BT.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Tyson Foods Inc
|TSN.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Chevron Corp
|CVX.N
|US
|Earnings release
|MasterCard Inc
|MA.N
|US
|Earnings release
|AbbVie Inc
|ABBV.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Xerox Corp
|XRX.N
|US
|Earnings release