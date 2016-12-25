companies reporting for week starting monday 26th december 2016 1840612016
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 26th December 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 26th December 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 26th December 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 2nd January 2017
|JD Sports Fashion PLC
|JD.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Wednesday 4th January 2017
|Next PLC
|NXT.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Topps Tiles PLC
|TPT.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Ford Motor Co
|F.N
|US
|Sales Release
|Thursday 5th January 2017
|Persimmon PLC
|PSN.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Costco Wholesale Corp
|COST.OQ
|US
|Sales Release
|Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
|WBA.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Constellation Brands Inc
|STZ.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Monsanto Co
|MON.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Gap Inc
|GPS.N
|US
|Sales Release