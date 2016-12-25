City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 26th December 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

- Next Plc. – Christmas Trading statement – Wed 4th January 2017 07.00 am GMT