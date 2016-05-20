companies reporting for week starting monday 23rd may 2016 1812272016
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 23rd May 2016.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 23rd May 2016
|Ryanair Holdings PLC
|RYA.I
|EU
|Earnings release
|Tuesday 24th May 2016
|Severn Trent PLC
|SVT.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Hogg Robinson Group PLC
|HRG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Keller Group PLC
|KLR.L
|UK
|Sales release
|UK Mail Group PLC
|UKM.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Cranswick PLC
|CWK.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Big Yellow Group PLC
|BYG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|AVEVA Group PLC
|AVV.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Card Factory PLC
|CARDC.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Kingfisher PLC
|KGF.L
|UK
|Sales release
|De La Rue PLC
|DLAR.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|HomeServe PLC
|HSV.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Entertainment One Ltd
|ETO.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Bgeo Group PLC
|BGEO.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Royal Dutch Shell PLC
|RDSb.L
|UK
|Annual meeting
|Autozone Inc
|AZO.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Best Buy Co Inc
|BBY.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc
|CCE.N
|US
|Annual meeting
|Merck & Co Inc
|MRK.N
|US
|Annual meeting
|Baker Hughes Inc
|BHI.N
|US
|Annual meeting
|Omnicom Group Inc
|OMC.N
|US
|Annual meeting
|Urban Outfitters Inc
|URBN.OQ
|US
|Annual meeting
|Allstate Corp
|ALL.N
|US
|Annual meeting
|Intuit Inc
|INTU.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co
|HPE.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Wednesday 25th May 2016
|Dixons Carphone PLC
|DC.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Marks and Spencer Group PLC
|MKS.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Great Portland Estates PLC
|GPOR.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Pennon Group PLC
|PNN.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Shaftesbury PLC
|SHB.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Babcock International Group PLC
|BAB.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Intertek Group PLC
|ITRK.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Wizz Air Holdings PLC
|WIZZ.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Tiffany & Co
|TIF.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Exxon Mobil Corp
|XOM.N
|US
|Annual meeting
|Molson Coors Brewing Co
|TAP.N
|US
|Annual meeting
|HP Inc
|HPQ.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Thursday 26th May 2016
|SVG Capital PLC
|SVI.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Tate & Lyle PLC
|TATE.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|United Utilities Group PLC
|UU.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Inchcape PLC
|INCH.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Imagination Technologies Group PLC
|IMG.L
|UK
|Sales release
|PayPoint PLC
|PAYP.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Qinetiq Group PLC
|QQ.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Legal & General Group PLC
|LGEN.L
|UK
|Annual meeting
|G4S PLC
|GFS.L
|UK
|Annual meeting
|Dollar Tree Inc
|DLTR.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Dollar General Corp
|DG.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Costco Wholesale Corp
|COST.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Signet Jewelers Ltd
|SIG.N
|US
|Earnings release