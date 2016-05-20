companies reporting for week starting monday 23rd may 2016 1812272016

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 23rd May 2016.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

  • - Ryanair Holdings Plc. – Full Year 2015/16 Earnings – Monday 23rd May 7:00am BST
  • - Kingfisher Plc. – Q1 2016 Trading Statement – Tuesday 24th May 7:00am BST
  • - Dixons Carphone Plc. – Q4 2015/16 Trading Statement – Wednesday 25th May 7:00am BST
  • - Marks & Spencer Plc. – Full Year 2015/16 Earnings – Wednesday 25th May 7:00am BST
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 23rd May 2016
Ryanair Holdings PLC RYA.I EU Earnings release
Tuesday 24th May 2016
Severn Trent PLC SVT.L UK Earnings release
Hogg Robinson Group PLC HRG.L UK Earnings release
Keller Group PLC KLR.L UK Sales release
UK Mail Group PLC UKM.L UK Earnings release
Cranswick PLC CWK.L UK Earnings release
Big Yellow Group PLC BYG.L UK Earnings release
AVEVA Group PLC AVV.L UK Earnings release
Card Factory PLC CARDC.L UK Sales release
Kingfisher PLC KGF.L UK Sales release
De La Rue PLC DLAR.L UK Earnings release
HomeServe PLC HSV.L UK Earnings release
Entertainment One Ltd ETO.L UK Earnings release
Bgeo Group PLC BGEO.L UK Earnings release
Royal Dutch Shell PLC RDSb.L UK Annual meeting
Autozone Inc AZO.N US Earnings release
Best Buy Co Inc BBY.N US Earnings release
Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc CCE.N US Annual meeting
Merck & Co Inc MRK.N US Annual meeting
Baker Hughes Inc BHI.N US Annual meeting
Omnicom Group Inc OMC.N US Annual meeting
Urban Outfitters Inc URBN.OQ US Annual meeting
Allstate Corp ALL.N US Annual meeting
Intuit Inc INTU.OQ US Earnings release
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co HPE.N US Earnings release
Wednesday 25th May 2016
Dixons Carphone PLC DC.L UK Sales release
Marks and Spencer Group PLC MKS.L UK Earnings release
Great Portland Estates PLC GPOR.L UK Earnings release
Pennon Group PLC PNN.L UK Earnings release
Shaftesbury PLC SHB.L UK Earnings release
Babcock International Group PLC BAB.L UK Earnings release
Intertek Group PLC ITRK.L UK Sales release
Wizz Air Holdings PLC WIZZ.L UK Earnings release
Tiffany & Co TIF.N US Earnings release
Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N US Annual meeting
Molson Coors Brewing Co TAP.N US Annual meeting
HP Inc HPQ.N US Earnings release
Thursday 26th May 2016
SVG Capital PLC SVI.L UK Sales release
Tate & Lyle PLC TATE.L UK Earnings release
United Utilities Group PLC UU.L UK Earnings release
Inchcape PLC INCH.L UK Sales release
Imagination Technologies Group PLC IMG.L UK Sales release
PayPoint PLC PAYP.L UK Earnings release
Qinetiq Group PLC QQ.L UK Earnings release
Legal & General Group PLC LGEN.L UK Annual meeting
G4S PLC GFS.L UK Annual meeting
Dollar Tree Inc DLTR.OQ US Earnings release
Dollar General Corp DG.N US Earnings release
Costco Wholesale Corp COST.OQ US Earnings release
Signet Jewelers Ltd SIG.N US Earnings release
