City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 22nd February 2016.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

- HSBC Holdings Plc. full-year 2015 earnings – Monday 22nd Feb 4:00am GMT

BHP Billiton Plc. half-year 2016 earnings – Monday 22nd Feb 10:30pm GMT

Standard Chartered Plc. full-year 2015 earnings – Tuesday 23rd Feb 7:00am GMT

Lloyds Banking Group Plc. full-year 2015 earnings – Thursday 25th Feb 7:00am GMT

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc. full-year 2015 earnings – Friday 26th Feb 7:00am GMT