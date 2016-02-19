companies reporting for week starting monday 22nd february 2016 1798102016

February 19, 2016 4:27 PM
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 22nd February 2016.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

  • - HSBC Holdings Plc. full-year 2015 earnings – Monday 22nd Feb 4:00am GMT
  • - BHP Billiton Plc. half-year 2016 earnings – Monday 22nd Feb 10:30pm GMT
  • - Standard Chartered Plc. full-year 2015 earnings – Tuesday 23rd Feb 7:00am GMT
  • - Lloyds Banking Group Plc. full-year 2015 earnings – Thursday 25th Feb 7:00am GMT
  • - Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc. full-year 2015 earnings – Friday 26th Feb 7:00am GMT
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 22nd February 2016
Bovis Homes Group PLC BVS.L UK Earnings release
Petra Diamonds Ltd PDL.L UK Earnings release
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC DECP.L UK Earnings release
HSBC Holdings PLC HSBA.L UK Earnings release
Associated British Foods PLC ABF.L UK Sales release
BHP Billiton PLC BLT.L UK Earnings release
Allergan PLC AGN.N US Earnings release
Motorola Solutions Inc MSI.N US Earnings release
Tuesday 23rd February 2016
Ladbrokes PLC LAD.L UK Earnings release
Croda International PLC CRDA.L UK Earnings release
Persimmon PLC PSN.L UK Earnings release
Meggitt PLC MGGT.L UK Earnings release
Drax Group PLC DRX.L UK Earnings release
GKN PLC GKN.L UK Earnings release
Standard Chartered PLC STAN.L UK Earnings release
Provident Financial PLC PFG.L UK Earnings release
John Wood Group PLC WG.L UK Earnings release
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC IHG.L UK Earnings release
Danone SA DANO.PA EU Earnings release
Endesa SA ELE.MC EU Earnings release
Kerry Group PLC KYGa.I EU Earnings release
Thales SA TCFP.PA EU Earnings release
Swiss Re AG SRENH.VX EU Earnings release
Home Depot Inc HD.N US Earnings release
Macys Inc M.N US Earnings release
Wednesday 24th February 2016
Rathbone Brothers PLC RAT.L UK Earnings release
McBridge PLC MCB.L UK Earnings release
Hays PLC HAYS.L UK Earnings release
STV Group PLC STVG.L UK Earnings release
Weir Group PLC WEIR.L UK Earnings release
Barratt Developments PLC BDEV.L UK Earnings release
Petrofac Ltd PFC.L UK Earnings release
Man Group PLC EMG.L UK Earnings release
Capital & Counties Properties PLC CAPCC.L UK Earnings release
International Personal Finance PLC IPF.L UK Earnings release
Wolters Kluwer NV WLSNc.AS EU Earnings release
Iberdrola SA IBE.MC EU Earnings release
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA FMEG.DE EU Earnings release
Airbus Group SE AIR.PA EU Earnings release
Peugeot SA PEUP.PA EU Earnings release
Bouygues SA BOUY.PA EU Earnings release
Target Corp TGT.N US Earnings release
Lowe’s Companies Inc LOW.N US Earnings release
Chesapeake Energy Corp CHK.N US Earnings release
TJX Companies Inc TJX.N US Earnings release
HP Inc HPQ.N US Earnings release
Transocean Ltd RIG.N US Earnings release
Salesforce.com Inc CRM.N US Earnings release
Thursday 25th February 2016
Capita PLC CPI.L UK Earnings release
Mondi PLC MNDI.L UK Earnings release
Relx PLC REL.L UK Earnings release
Rentokil Initial PLC RTO.L UK Earnings release
Spirent Communications PLC SPT.L UK Earnings release
National Express Group PLC NEX.L UK Earnings release
Bodycote PLC BOY.L UK Earnings release
Serco Group PLC SRP.L UK Earnings release
Howden Joinery Group PLC HWDN.L UK Earnings release
Galliford Try PLC GFRD.L UK Earnings release
St. James’s Place PLC SJP.L UK Earnings release
Merlin Entertainments PLC MERL.L UK Earnings release
Playtech PLC PTEC.L UK Earnings release
UBM PLC UBM.L UK Earnings release
Premier Oil PLC PMO.L UK Earnings release
British American Tobacco PLC BATS.L UK Earnings release
RSA Insurance Group PLC RSA.L UK Earnings release
Lloyds Banking Group PLC LLOY.L UK Earnings release
Derwent London PLC DLN.L UK Earnings release
Countrywide PLC CWD.L UK Earnings release
KAZ Minerals PLC KAZ.L UK Earnings release
Home Retail Group PLC HOME.L UK Shareholder meeting
Red Electrica Corporacion SA REE.MC EU Earnings release
Bollore SA BOLL.PA EU Sales release
Prosiebensat 1 Media SE PSMGn.DE EU Earnings release
Repsol SA REP.MC EU Earnings release
Relx NV RELN.AS EU Earnings release
AXA SA AXAF.PA EU Earnings release
Solvay SA SOLB.BR EU Earnings release
Deutsche Telekom AG DTEGn.DE EU Earnings release
Anheuser Busch Inbev SA ABI.BR EU Earnings release
Safran SA SAF.PA EU Earnings release
Bayer AG BAYGn.DE EU Earnings release
Henkel & Co KGaA AG HNKG_p.DE EU Earnings release
Veolia Environnement VE SA VIE.PA EU Earnings release
ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA ACS.MC EU Earnings release
Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA SGOB.PA EU Earnings release
Ferrovial SA FER.MC EU Earnings release
Best Buy Co Inc BBY.N US Earnings release
Campbell Soup Co CPB.N US Earnings release
Iron Mountain Inc IRM.N US Earnings release
Gap Inc GPS.N US Earnings release
Intuit Inc INTU.OQ US Earnings release
Kraft Heinz Co KHC.OQ US Earnings release
Monster Beverage Corp MNST.OQ US Earnings release
Friday 26th February 2016
Pearson PLC PSON.L UK Earnings release
IMI PLC IMI.L UK Earnings release
Ricardo PLC RCDO.L UK Earnings release
Kennedy Wilson Europe Real Estate PLC KWE.L UK Earnings release
Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC RBS.L UK Earnings release
William Hill PLC WMH.L UK Earnings release
Rightmove PLC RMV.L UK Earnings release
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA ICAG.L UK Earnings release
Intu Properties PLC INTUP.L UK Earnings release
Telefonica SA TEF.MC EU Earnings release
BASSF SE BASFn.DE EU Earnings release
UCB SA UCB.BR EU Earnings release
Erste Group Bank AG ERST.VI EU Earnings release
Eni SpA ENI.MI EU Earnings release
Apple Inc AAPL.OQ US Shareholder meeting
