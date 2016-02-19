companies reporting for week starting monday 22nd february 2016 1798102016
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 22nd February 2016.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 22nd February 2016
|Bovis Homes Group PLC
|BVS.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Petra Diamonds Ltd
|PDL.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC
|DECP.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|HSBC Holdings PLC
|HSBA.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Associated British Foods PLC
|ABF.L
|UK
|Sales release
|BHP Billiton PLC
|BLT.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Allergan PLC
|AGN.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Motorola Solutions Inc
|MSI.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Tuesday 23rd February 2016
|Ladbrokes PLC
|LAD.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Croda International PLC
|CRDA.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Persimmon PLC
|PSN.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Meggitt PLC
|MGGT.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Drax Group PLC
|DRX.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|GKN PLC
|GKN.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Standard Chartered PLC
|STAN.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Provident Financial PLC
|PFG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|John Wood Group PLC
|WG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
|IHG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Danone SA
|DANO.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Endesa SA
|ELE.MC
|EU
|Earnings release
|Kerry Group PLC
|KYGa.I
|EU
|Earnings release
|Thales SA
|TCFP.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Swiss Re AG
|SRENH.VX
|EU
|Earnings release
|Home Depot Inc
|HD.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Macys Inc
|M.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Wednesday 24th February 2016
|Rathbone Brothers PLC
|RAT.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|McBridge PLC
|MCB.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Hays PLC
|HAYS.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|STV Group PLC
|STVG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Weir Group PLC
|WEIR.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Barratt Developments PLC
|BDEV.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Petrofac Ltd
|PFC.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Man Group PLC
|EMG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Capital & Counties Properties PLC
|CAPCC.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|International Personal Finance PLC
|IPF.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Wolters Kluwer NV
|WLSNc.AS
|EU
|Earnings release
|Iberdrola SA
|IBE.MC
|EU
|Earnings release
|Fresenius SE & Co KGaA
|FMEG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Airbus Group SE
|AIR.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Peugeot SA
|PEUP.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Bouygues SA
|BOUY.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Target Corp
|TGT.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Lowe’s Companies Inc
|LOW.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Chesapeake Energy Corp
|CHK.N
|US
|Earnings release
|TJX Companies Inc
|TJX.N
|US
|Earnings release
|HP Inc
|HPQ.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Transocean Ltd
|RIG.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Salesforce.com Inc
|CRM.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Thursday 25th February 2016
|Capita PLC
|CPI.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Mondi PLC
|MNDI.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Relx PLC
|REL.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Rentokil Initial PLC
|RTO.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Spirent Communications PLC
|SPT.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|National Express Group PLC
|NEX.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Bodycote PLC
|BOY.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Serco Group PLC
|SRP.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Howden Joinery Group PLC
|HWDN.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Galliford Try PLC
|GFRD.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|St. James’s Place PLC
|SJP.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Merlin Entertainments PLC
|MERL.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Playtech PLC
|PTEC.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|UBM PLC
|UBM.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Premier Oil PLC
|PMO.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|British American Tobacco PLC
|BATS.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|RSA Insurance Group PLC
|RSA.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Lloyds Banking Group PLC
|LLOY.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Derwent London PLC
|DLN.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Countrywide PLC
|CWD.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|KAZ Minerals PLC
|KAZ.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Home Retail Group PLC
|HOME.L
|UK
|Shareholder meeting
|Red Electrica Corporacion SA
|REE.MC
|EU
|Earnings release
|Bollore SA
|BOLL.PA
|EU
|Sales release
|Prosiebensat 1 Media SE
|PSMGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Repsol SA
|REP.MC
|EU
|Earnings release
|Relx NV
|RELN.AS
|EU
|Earnings release
|AXA SA
|AXAF.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Solvay SA
|SOLB.BR
|EU
|Earnings release
|Deutsche Telekom AG
|DTEGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Anheuser Busch Inbev SA
|ABI.BR
|EU
|Earnings release
|Safran SA
|SAF.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Bayer AG
|BAYGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Henkel & Co KGaA AG
|HNKG_p.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Veolia Environnement VE SA
|VIE.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA
|ACS.MC
|EU
|Earnings release
|Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA
|SGOB.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Ferrovial SA
|FER.MC
|EU
|Earnings release
|Best Buy Co Inc
|BBY.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Campbell Soup Co
|CPB.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Iron Mountain Inc
|IRM.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Gap Inc
|GPS.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Intuit Inc
|INTU.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Kraft Heinz Co
|KHC.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Monster Beverage Corp
|MNST.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Friday 26th February 2016
|Pearson PLC
|PSON.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|IMI PLC
|IMI.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Ricardo PLC
|RCDO.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Kennedy Wilson Europe Real Estate PLC
|KWE.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC
|RBS.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|William Hill PLC
|WMH.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Rightmove PLC
|RMV.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|International Consolidated Airlines Group SA
|ICAG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Intu Properties PLC
|INTUP.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Telefonica SA
|TEF.MC
|EU
|Earnings release
|BASSF SE
|BASFn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|UCB SA
|UCB.BR
|EU
|Earnings release
|Erste Group Bank AG
|ERST.VI
|EU
|Earnings release
|Eni SpA
|ENI.MI
|EU
|Earnings release
|Apple Inc
|AAPL.OQ
|US
|Shareholder meeting