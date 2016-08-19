City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 22nd August 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

- Persimmon Plc. – Half-Year 2016 Earnings – Tuesday 23rd August 2016 0700 BST

– Tuesday 23rd August 2016 0700 BST - Paddy Power Betfair Plc. – Half-Year 2016 Earnings – Wednesday 24th August 2016 0700 BST

– Wednesday 24th August 2016 0700 BST - Glencore Plc. – Half-Year 2016 Earnings – Wednesday 24th August 2016 0800 BST