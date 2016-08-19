companies reporting for week starting monday 22nd august 2016 1827422016

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 22nd August 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

  • - Persimmon Plc. – Half-Year 2016 Earnings – Tuesday 23rd August 2016 0700 BST
  • - Paddy Power Betfair Plc. – Half-Year 2016 Earnings – Wednesday 24th August 2016 0700 BST
  • - Glencore Plc. – Half-Year 2016 Earnings – Wednesday 24th August 2016 0800 BST
Company Ticker Region Results
Tuesday 23rd August 2016
Persimmon PLC PSN.L UK Earnings release
Rank Group PLC RNK.L UK Earnings release
Straumann Holding AG STMN.S EU Earnings Release
J M Smucker Co SJM.N US Earnings Release
Best Buy Co Inc BBY.N US Earnings Release
Intuit Inc INTU.OQ US Earnings Release
Wednesday 24th August 2016
Xaar PLC XAR.L UK Earnings release
Carillion PLC CLLN.L UK Earnings release
Costain Group PLC COSG.L UK Earnings release
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC HIK.L UK Earnings release
WPP PLC WPP.L UK Earnings release
Paddy Power Betfair PLC PPB.L UK Earnings release
Glencore PLC GLEN.L UK Earnings release
Flughafen Zuerich AG FHZN.S EU Earnings release
HP Inc HPQ.N US Earnings release
Thursday 25th August 2016
John Laing Group PLC JLG.L UK Earnings release
Allied Minds PLC ALML.L UK Earnings release
STV Group PLC STVG.L UK Earnings release
Henry Boot PLC BHY.L UK Earnings release
Phoenix Group Holdings PHNX.L UK Earnings release
Playtech PLC PTEC.L UK Earnings release
CRH PLC CRH.L UK Earnings release
Spire Healthcare Group PLC SPI.L UK Earnings release
